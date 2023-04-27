Addicted to cigarettes? Running turns everyone into a non-smoker!

Sometimes I was on the road for a whole hour for a new pack of cigarettes. I remember walking past a jasmine bush in spring 2012. And didn’t smell the jasmine properly. I snapped off some branches, took them to give to a friend. “Sniff it,” I said. She took a deep hit and said, “Wow, incredibly intense. Actually way too intense. Great.” I had already realized before that smoking must have seriously damaged my sense of taste and smell. That day I made the decision to finally quit smoking. I was annoyed with myself.

I really loved smoking. So much so that in early 2012 I was wolfing down forty cigarettes a day. In retrospect, I was heavily addicted, and I was one of those smokers who would panic when there were only a few butts left in the pack late at night. Then I got in the car and desperately looked for a gas station that was still open.

From the last cigarette to the running shoes

That same evening I had only one fag in the pack. At no time did I have the urge to get in the car to get supplies quickly. I solemnly lit the last butt, put it out halfway through, closed the patio door, and something like peace came over me.

I went to bed early because my alarm clock was supposed to go off early the next morning. For the past few weeks, I’ve been running for a full hour every day before work. I didn’t want to interrupt this routine. Just a few days after I started running again, the fact that I couldn’t really breathe while jogging annoyed me. Up until the encounter with the jasmine bush, the nerve factor had just not been high enough.

The coming weeks were tough. It was already the next morning. Because the ritual was missing: before running, a quick fag and coffee. Basically incredibly stupid to puff on a cigarette before the morning run, but it was just the old habit. The old structure.

rethinking in your head. reprogramming of the soul.

I quickly had a brilliant idea. I had to try to change the ritual. From addiction to getting into a healthy process. I had to manage to offer the body and the mind a good alternative. If I didn’t succeed, and I was pretty sure of that, I would relapse. Like so many smokers who didn’t make it.

In this thought process, I suddenly realized how addicted I was to cigarettes. In the days that followed, I changed the “fag-coffee ritual” and then running to: “coffee, another coffee, put on your running gear, grab the dogs, and start running immediately.”

I was also totally aware that I needed discipline, especially in the first few days. And had to have plenty of coffee capsules in stock. I thoroughly enjoyed these two large pots of strong coffee. Sometimes, when missing the fag was too big, I would take 3 large teaspoons of a nougat cream straight from the jar. And really: after just a few days, I almost didn’t miss the cigarette anymore. I had found a new ritual that worked beautifully for me. The trick was that I didn’t have to think too long about the lack of a cigarette. Once in the fresh air, awake from the coffee, some sugar in the blood, it almost went by itself.

Regular running as a “substitute drug”

A few weeks later, another new ritual had become established in me: Running had become an integral part of my life. Not necessarily because I lost a ton of weight, but because the fresh air in the morning became my new drug. I ran and I coughed my way more and more freely. Likewise, my soul became freer and freer. I practically ran away from smoking.

And I’m 100 percent sure that everyone, really everyone, can do it with a little discipline. Slowly and step by step, running becomes a kind of substitute drug. And it has so many benefits. The biggest one is probably not only becoming “addicted” to running, but also to eating healthy.

In general, you pay more attention to yourself. Running turns you on. But you no longer have the cigarettes. Regular running ignites the health turbo. And above all, it is incredibly sustainable. In my case now more than 11 years. And you can too! That’s how it works!

