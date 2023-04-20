Addiction to drugs and medicines, the US approves the overdose spray

From the end of March in the United States, a nasal spray containing naloxone, a molecule that blocks the effects of an opioid overdose, is a drug otcthat is, an over-the-counter product: it is sold in pharmacies, supermarkets, service stations, everywhere without a prescription.

Of a naloxone spray over the counter overseas we have been talking for some time. And certainly not by chance: in the USA, in fact, a dramatic crisis of addiction to synthetic opioids has been going on for years, especially fentanyl, the drug which in the last five years has almost replaced heroin, transforming itself into the main drug used by people with addiction opioids.