Addiction to representation / Experts from Oberberg Kliniken on the urge to …

A photo of the delicious Italian menu, a smartphone snapshot of the holiday hotspot – numerous people like to show their private lives on social media platforms[1]. Experts from the Oberberg Kliniken provide information about the urge to share personal experiences with a virtual community and about possible risks to mental health.

Why likes make you happy

More than 50 million people in Germany use social media platforms.[2] Feedback from your own community through likes or comments on posted content can have a direct effect on users. “The positive feedback affects the reward system in our brain,” explain the Oberberg psychiatrists.

From post to addiction

“Similar to regular alcohol consumption, addiction can also develop here,” the doctors know. There is a particular risk of developing a so-called social media addiction, especially for people who want to escape their real everyday life because they are dissatisfied with their job or relationship, for example. Basically, the mood improves and the existing dissatisfaction recedes into the background. But as with other addictions, the pleasant effect gradually wears off – over time, through the habituation effect, more and more quickly. The desire for a permanently satisfying high can ultimately lead to more frequent posting and sharing of content that one would not normally share with everyone. Then a cycle of addiction has developed, from which those affected often cannot find their way out on their own.

When happiness turns to sadness

In addition, the constant flaunting of one’s own life and the need to present as perfect a picture as possible of oneself and one’s everyday life can trigger enormous pressure. Just like comparing with other active users on social media. “Constantly comparing yourself to other people can have a negative impact on mental health and lead to feelings of inferiority,” say the experts. Research shows that people who use social media frequently have an increased risk of developing depression[3].

“When you realize your thoughts are all about social media and posting content, you can’t be without your phone and you might even use it after waking up in the night, or you’re giving up social connections in favor of social media, you should your own usage behavior should be critically examined. Medical advice can then be useful,” the psychiatrists advise. Using the Social Media Disorder Scale[4] one’s own media addictive behavior can be classified. In a personal exchange with an expert, as in the Oberberg specialist clinics, an exact, individual diagnosis can be made and measures to treat addiction can be taken. “Even those who perceive a waning interest in hobbies, who often feel depressed and listless, would do well to have it clarified whether depression may have developed, for example through social media consumption,” the experts continue .

The Oberberg specialist clinics support people in difficult mental and psychological crisis situations and offer help with addictions such as social media addiction.

About the Oberberg Group: The Oberberg Group, headquartered in Berlin, is a clinic group founded more than 30 years ago with a large number of specialist and day clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatic medicine and psychotherapy at various locations in Germany. In the clinics of the Oberberg Group, adults, adolescents and children are treated in individual, intensive and innovative therapy settings. In addition, there is a Germany-wide network of Oberberg City Centers, corresponding therapists and self-help groups.

