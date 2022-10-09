Benzodiazepines are more of a patch than a solution to the problem, and should only be used in the short term Benzodiazepines, which are found on the market as Minias, Lexotan, Xanax, En, are substances used to treat anxiety, insomnia and anxious depression. With immediate effect and easily accessible, they are among the most prescribed drugs in the world. If we also consider the number of people who take them out of the therapeutic path, the phenomenon takes on impressive dimensions: in the United States they are the third most abused substance by young people and adults. In Italy, consumption rose by an average of 2.5 percentage points each year between 2014 and 2019, and then jumped by 9.3 percent between 2019 and 2020. Today, one in ten adults uses it, and one in four among the over 65s.

Let’s clear the field right away: at various stages of our lives, I and many people around me have made use of Xanax. In those days there hadn’t been a pandemic and a lockdown yet, there was much less talk of nuclear warfare, and eco-anxiety was not yet a common feeling — so far be it from me to judge. We have put together a little guide of things to know if you self-medicate with benzodiazepines, if it occurred to you that it might be a solution to how you feel, or someone around you has an abuse problem. To do this we asked for the help of Fabio Lugoboni, professor of the Specialist in Psychiatry and Internal Medicine of the University of Verona, scientific director of the SITD (Italian Society of Drug Addiction) and of the Department of Addiction Medicine of the Verona Integrated University Hospital. WHAT DO BENZODIAZEPINES DO? “Benzodiazepines are valuable drugs, but they got out of hand,” explains Lugoboni, whom I reached on the phone. These drugs work by sending chemical signals to our brain and sedating its hyperactivity which results in symptoms of anxiety: sweating, restlessness, tachycardia, stiffness, a feeling of imminent danger. In a moment of stress they really come as a release.

"I remember that the first morning I took Xanax to go to school I was afraid that I would feel out of this world, but after taking it the anxiety passed immediately," says Paolo (invented name to protect his privacy), who he took benzodiazepines between the ages of 18 and 24, initially to deal with a social anxiety that caused him to panic attacks so badly that he couldn't even leave the house. "It's like being underwater, but in a good way. Everything is calm and you are finally not terrified. " "I suffer from severe tachycardias linked to moments of anxiety, often during the night, I begin to have difficulty breathing and profuse sweating," adds Alessandra (also this invented name to protect the interviewee's privacy), who has been self-medicating for years with Xanax, Lexotan and Minias. "[La sostanza] slows the tachycardia, but above all it allows me to sleep. " But benzodiazepines are more of a patch than a solution to the problem, and should only be used in the short term. "They are drugs for which there is a clear indication not to use them continuously for more than four weeks in case of severe and disabling anxiety, or for two weeks in case of severe and disabling insomnia," explains Lugoboni. "Xanax, which is also indicated for panic attacks, can be used for up to three months. Does not exist none indication in medicine, not even in psychiatry, that provides for the use of benzodiazepines beyond these terms. "

BE ADDED TO XANAX Benzodiazepine addiction is the most typical form of prescription drug addiction This therapeutic indication clashes with the reality of the facts: according to data transversal to all the countries in which epidemiological research has been developed and also valid for Italy, 5 percent of the general population uses benzodiazepines over a long period, outside the prescription. Among the side effects are amnesia, reduced cognitive and motor ability (leading to accidents, even in cars or households), irritability, increased impulsivity, anger fits and restlessness. In several cases – it was mine, and Paolo's case – we start with a prescription and then we go on even if we couldn't, keeping the so-called "therapeutic dose" unchanged. Paolo recalls: "At a certain point they prescribed me antidepressants. But I also continued with the anxiolytics, especially in the evening I took them to keep my brain 'sedated'. " The problem with prolonged consumption is that it can induce tolerance and addiction. According to the available data, it is a phenomenon that affects 0.2 percent of the Italian population, more than 100 thousand people, who feel the need to resort to ever greater doses to calm anxiety and be able to sleep. In the latter case we speak of pathological dependence on high-dose benzodiazepines.

"In the long run, these drugs are not recommended because we do not know which patients will develop addiction," explains Lugoboni. "There is the person who for six months can take them as needed and then stop, but there is also the person who after six months instead of taking one dose takes five. We do not know in advance who are the people at risk: there is probably a genetic question, often there is a father or a grandfather who had alcoholism problems (the receptors are similar), but it is only a hypothesis. " RISK SITUATIONS The pervasiveness of the phenomenon is linked to the normalization of the consumption of benzodiazepines, starting from their entry on the market in the 1970s. "When I started taking it," Paolo recalls, "I discovered that my stepmother took it to sleep, that a friend of my grandmother took it for anxiety, that my friends' parents took it." According to the data that Lugoboni and his team have collected in an informative newspaper distributed with the Veronese newspaper L'Arena, benzodiazepine addiction is the most typical form of prescription drug addiction. "Doctors give them easily because they are completely non-toxic drugs: you risk a lot more to take 50 sachets of Polase together than to take 50 Tavor," explains Lugoboni. "With benzodiazepines, unless you take them with opioids or alcohol, you don't die."

The problem is not so much in the prescription itself, but in the absence of control over what happens next: the prescriptions are easily obtained with a phone call to the doctor's secretary, who over time may even forget that the patient is in therapy. And Alessandra's experience seems to confirm. "[Lo Xanax] It was first prescribed to me by my primary care physician after a few anxiety attacks around the age of 15, "she recalls. "I continue to use it, along with Minias and Lexotan, without a prescription." HOW TO ASK AND GIVE HELP Scenario: I or someone close to me is taking benzodiazepines without a prescription. How can I tell if there is addiction? Lugoboni refers to three questions at the end of a video on the subject that he had made with Hyenas: Do you take more than the prescribed dose because you feel it is no longer working? Have you tried to stop or reduce the amount without success? Can't sleep without benzodiazepines anymore, and / or does not having them cause you anxiety? If the answer is yes, first of all the dimension of the phenomenon makes us understand that there is no need to blame ourselves, we are not faced with a "weakness" of the individual. Then, it is important to deepen and contact appropriate structures: the Addiction Medicine team has put in place an online video information channel, as well as a counseling and progressive detoxification service even for less severe forms of addiction, based on programs of "Stopover" of quantities that can be dealt with with relative ease, even remotely. In the meantime, Lugoboni pushes for training campaigns for doctors, so that they know and communicate the risk to patients: the belief is that if patients knew the risk from the start, things would be much better. Based on the American experience with the fight against painkiller abuse, he proposes two simple steps: make it clear that the drug can cause addiction, and make only non-repeatable recipes. Also remembering that, if we respect the therapeutic indications, these drugs could one day really serve us. As Paolo said, "I have no particular love for a fire extinguisher, but I would be delighted to have one during a fire." If you or someone you love has a problem with benzodiazepines, you can contact the Addiction Medicine department of the Integrated University Hospital of Verona at 0458128291, even just to talk about it.

