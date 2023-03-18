Finland is often seen as a shining example on the world stage in various ways. Thanks to its advanced healthcare system, low crime rate and wealth of natural beauty, the UN has named it the happiest country in the world for five years in a row.

However, behind the romantic images of snowy villages, the Nordic nation faces a growing problem.

Finland is the European country with the highest percentage of drug-related deaths among under-25s.

In 2022, almost 30% of victims were under the age of 25 and Finnish drug addicts die on average ten years earlier than other EU countries.

Many overdoses occur because of multiple substances in the body, especially buprenorphine, benzodiazepines, and alcohol.

Euronews reporter Hans von der Brelie traveled to Finland to discover the faces behind the numbers.

Niko is a 25-year-old with a substance use disorder. “I started smoking marijuana when I was 12,” he tells Hans. “At 16 I was making opium tea and started using ecstasy, amphetamine and then all sorts of drugs.”

“I lost a lot of friends when I was younger,” she explains. “At twenty they started falling like apples from the trees.”

Niko will soon be sent to prison , he has committed crimes. But he sees his time behind bars as an opportunity to quit drugs.

In Finland, only 20% of people with substance use disorders receive treatment, compared to 70% in neighboring Sweden.

Suvi and Ninja work for the Blue Ribbon Foundation in Finland, an organization that supports the homeless and those struggling with addictions.

Women are in favor of supervised injection rooms, a place where people can take drugs in a hygienic environment, supervised by a professional. Especially popular in Germany and the Netherlands, these rooms have been shown to reduce overdose harm.

“People use drugs in these places,” says Suvi, pointing to a public toilet. “They are very dangerous to people’s health.”

However, Hans’ meeting with Tomi, a former drug user, offers a ray of hope in this grim backdrop of Finland’s drug problem.

Tomi has been clean for two years, after four drug-induced near-death experiences.

He overcame his addiction after a stint in prison.

Now, with her newborn baby, she dreams of becoming a firefighter and starting over.

She tells Hans, “I’m entering my new life and going out to see where my wings will take me.”