Adding a new type of vaccine dramatically reduces melanoma recurrences

Led by researchers at NYU Langone Health and Perlmutter Cancer Center, the randomized phase 2b study involved men and women undergoing cancer surgery.removal of melanoma from lymph nodes or from other organs and at high risk of recurrence of the disease at sites distant from the original tumor. Among the 107 study subjects who were injected with both the experimental vaccinecalled mRNA-4157/V940and pembrolizumab immunotherapy, cancer returned in 24 subjects (22.4%) within two years of follow-up, compared with 20 of 50 (40%) who received pembrolizumab alone. “Our Phase 2b study demonstrates that an mRNA-based vaccine, when used in combination with pembrolizumab, led to an extension of time without recurrence or death compared to pembrolizumab alonesaid senior study investigator Jeffrey Weber, MD, PhD, assistant director of Perlmutter Cancer Center.

Results from the Phase 2b study were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting on April 16 in Orlando, Florida. While randomized phase 3 trials test whether a treatment is superior to current standard therapies, phase 2 trials like the current one provide preliminary reassurance that one treatment is likely to be better than another and lead to larger studies to confirm those results. Phase 3 studies of the combination of the mRNA-4157/V940 vaccine with pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone are already planned at NYU Langone and several other medical centers globally, said Weber, professor of oncology in the Department of Medicine. of NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Study results to date led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant Breakthrough Therapy Designation to mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with pembrolizumab in February, a designation designed to expedite government reviews of study results.

The role of T cells

The current study highlights the role of T cells of the immune system capable of attack viruses and tumors. To spare normal cells, this system uses ‘checkpoint’ molecules on the surface of T cells to ‘switch off’ their attack on viruses as they clear away the infection. The body can recognize tumors as abnormal, but cancer cells hijack checkpoints to shutting down, evading, and avoiding immune responses. Immunotherapies such as pembrolizumab try to block checkpoints, making cancer cells more “visible” and again vulnerable to immune cells. Immunotherapies have become the mainstay of melanoma treatment, although they don’t work for all patients because melanoma cells, known for their ability to evade the immune system, can become resistant to immunotherapy. For this reason, the researchers thought of add vaccines. Although most of the vaccines used today are designed to prevent infections, they can also be adapted to target proteins involved in cancer. Like the COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-4157/V940 relies on messenger RNA, a chemical cousin of DNA that provides instructions to cells for making proteins. THE mRNA-based cancer vaccines are designed to teach the body’s immune system to recognize cancer cells as different from normal cells. In designing a melanoma vaccine, researchers sought to trigger an immune response to specific abnormal proteins, called “neoantigens,” produced by cancer cells. Since the study volunteers all underwent tumor removal, the researchers were able to analyze their cells in search of specific neoantigens for each melanoma and create a “personalized” vaccine for each patient. As a result, T cells specific for the mRNA-encoded neoantigen proteins were produced. These T cells could then attack any melanoma cell that tried to grow or spread. Scientists involved in the study say the personalized mRNA-4157/V940 vaccine took about six to eight weeks to develop for each patient and was able to recognize as many as 34 neoantigens. Serious side effects were similar, with fatigue being the most common side effect reported by patients.