A six year old girl she died in the night between Friday and Saturday in the hospital Niguarda of Milan because of one fulminant myocarditis which arose as a result of a type B flu. The baby’s name was Maria Isabella Lisaru and was born in Piacenza from a Romanian family. She had been transferred to the Milanese institute from the Piacenza hospital on Friday.

According to the first reconstructions, the little girl was initially hospitalized at pediatric emergency room of Piacenza after experiencing complications related to flu symptoms. In the previous days, the illness seemed like a normal flu and the family pediatrician had prescribed some for her drugs. But despite the medicines, his conditions worsened in a short time.

It was soon detected ainflammation of the heart muscle. “During the investigations carried out in Piacenza, a swab highlighted the presence of a type B influenza virus”, explained the Ausl of Piacenza. “In severe cases, some viral infections can rarely cause rapid and fatal inflammation of heart muscle tissue even in previously healthy children.”

From here, “the doctors organized an emergency transport to the Niguarda hospital in Milan to subject the little girl to Ecmo (Extra corporeal membrane oxygenation), the only possible technique to support vital functions through extracorporeal circulation in cases like this”. Unfortunately, it didn’t help and Maria Isabella passed away during the night.

The little girl was due to perform on Monday with her school choir. Mourning in the community of Piacenza, also expressed by the mayor Katia Tarasconi: “As mayor and above all as a mother, I embrace mum and dad with all the love I have”.

This is the second tragedy in the health sector in recent days. Monday one 28-year-old girl, Anna Giugliano, is dead after being operated on at the Humanitas hospital in Milan. In that case, some complications arose as a result of a gastric bypass surgery.