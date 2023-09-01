Additional Cases of Native Dengue Identified in Castiglione d’Adda, Bringing Total to 8

Eight Cases of Native Dengue Reported in Castiglione d’Adda, Lodi Area

In a worrying turn of events, two more cases of native Dengue were identified today in Castiglione d’Adda, in the Lodi area. This brings the total number of cases in the area to eight. The health authorities have taken swift action by initiating screening measures, which will continue into next week.

The Ats Milano Metropolitan City has been closely monitoring the situation and has conducted extensive tests so far. A total of 336 citizens of the municipality of Lodi have undergone screening for the search of antibodies to the Dengue virus. This virus is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, commonly known as the tiger mosquito.

To carry out these tests, the Community House of Codogno has been designated as the screening center. The facility will remain open tomorrow, Saturday 2 September, from 9 am to 1 pm. Additionally, the screening will continue from Monday 4 to Friday 8 September, from 8 am to 10 am. The Ats urges interested individuals to visit the agency’s website for more information.

However, the authorities understand that some citizens of Castiglione d’Adda may face physical obstacles preventing them from reaching Codogno. To accommodate these individuals, the Single Access Point of the Community House has set up a telephone line (0377/465352) for booking home collection for screening.

The Ats reassures the public that all eight individuals who tested positive for the antibody test had non-serious manifestations of the disease. They are residents of Castiglione d’Adda and are currently being monitored by healthcare professionals.

The local community is urged to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Dengue fever. This includes eliminating any stagnant water sources, using mosquito repellents, and wearing protective clothing.

The health authorities are committed to keeping the public informed about any developments in this situation. Regular updates will be published on the agency’s website and through other communication channels to ensure the well-being of the community.

It is crucial for all citizens to stay informed and follow the guidelines provided by the health authorities to curb the further spread of Dengue fever.

