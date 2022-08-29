Appeared between April and May and highly widespread. To fear the new sub-variant 4.6 from Omicron are above all the Usawhere currently this variety is responsible for the 6,3% of reported cases, according to estimates reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In recent weeks, the new mutation has been growing rapidly in the United States, particularly in 4 states: Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. But Omicron.4.6, is spreading rapidly also in the states of the east coast of the States and in the South.

Features

“Omicron.4.6 – Dr. Sharon Welbel, director of Hospital Epidemiology and Infection Control of Cook County, told NBC – presents a additional mutation in the spike protein that helps the virus to penetrate human cells’. According to the expert, therefore, this mutation would cause “a further immune leak”, reducing both the “natural” protection margins and those offered by vaccination coverage.

The role of vaccines

If Omicron 4.6 is highly infectious, there are those who wonder whether they have contracted the previous BA.5 variant. can guarantee an extra shield against the new sub-variant. “The truth – explains Weibel – is that at the moment it is difficult to know”. However, the director confirms that having developed a natural immunity “will help”, preventing severe forms, which can sometimes even lead to death.

Symptoms: the common and most reported ones

Even if Omicron 4.6 represents, in some ways, still an unknown, there are numerous symptoms that it shares with the previous variants. Among the best known: fever or chills; cough; wheezing or difficulty breathing; tiredness; muscle or body aches; headache; loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or a runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.

However, among the most commonly reported, 4 are the most popular: cough, fatigue, congestion and a runny nose.