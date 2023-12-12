Addressing Inequities in Access to Medical Services: Proposals from Ms. Cristina and the American Society against Cancer

Inequity in access to specialists, transportation services and guidance in the navigation process are some of the proposals presented by Ms. Cristy.

By: Maria Camila Sanchez

December 12, 2023

The perception of citizens in Puerto Rico regarding the difficulties in accessing medical services coincides with those presented by representatives of some of the official and patient organizations of the island in the ‘Salud En Tus Manos’ forum, organized by the Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

Ms. María Cristy, Vice President of Control of Cancer of the American Society against Cancer of Puerto Rico noted that “geographically, there are areas that are completely devoid of certain subspecialists.”

The implementation of patient transportation services is necessary

One of the main difficulties in access issues involves the transportation. According to Ms. Cristy, this has been a big problem that Puerto Ricans have faced in recent years, as she assures that after the passage of Hurricane María and the recent earthquakes, there has been a significant increase in requests for assistance by of patients to access their treatments.

“Advantage announced that by 2024 it will limit the trips they pay for their patients, which previously were, some of them, even unlimited and now they will limit it to one trip per month. It means that we are going to have many patients, older adults, who will not be able to get to their treatments and the Vital Plan does not cover them. transportation and that was a problem in itself.”

Education = Prevention

In recent years, the importance of educating the civilian population about some conditions has been highlighted, since specialists from all areas agree that this is the main way to prevent them.

“If we prevent, then we don’t have to deal with chronic diseases, since in Puerto Rico the cases of diabetes, hypertension, cancer and other chronic diseases.

Access to innovative and timely treatment

As explained, it is not only that they approve the treatment of a chronic disease for a patient, but that they have the right to access the most recent therapies that allow them to preserve a good quality of life, in an opportune period of time.

“In Puerto Rico there is a study that says that the patient of cancer It takes 14 weeks between the moment of suspicion and the beginning of treatment, that is almost double what we see in the United States,” he stated.

Likewise, he pointed out that it is important that in these cases the patient has the support of personnel who can guide them in the navigation process to be able to obtain their timely medical services.

“There needs to be more possibilities for these patients to have someone to guide them. We in the Society have navigators who are dedicated to that, when the patient calls them, to navigate the system and help them with the barriers that medical plans present when receiving their treatment.”

Benefits for patients with multiple diagnoses of chronic diseases

From the American Society against Cancer of Puerto Rico, officials request an extension to special coverage for patients who have more than one chronic condition, at the time when a multiple diagnosis is suspected.

“We know that if they extend this from now on, it will reduce the long period of time that it takes many patients to start their treatment. This is the way to solve the problem of time, of the 14 weeks.”

Likewise, it points out that among the conditions that are part of the special coverage, psoriasis must be included.

“They have other similar skin diseases under that cover and psoriasis is one of the biggest problems they present, and they have many problems accessing treatment.”

