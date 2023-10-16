Addressing the Childhood Obesity Epidemic in Europe: Challenges and Solutions

Childhood Obesity Epidemic Threatens European Children: Action Needed to Combat the Crisis

The prevalence of childhood obesity in Europe is reaching alarming levels, with a recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative (COSI) revealing that 29% of children aged seven to nine are overweight or obese.

The report highlighted concerning statistics for fruit consumption, revealing that less than half (43%) of children aged six to nine consume fresh fruit daily, with 7% consuming it less than once a week or never. Physical activity levels were also a cause for concern, as almost half (47%) of children spent less than two hours a week participating in sports or dancing.

Leading the pack in terms of childhood overweight and obesity rates were Spain, Greece, and Italy, with prevalence rates close to 40%. In contrast, countries like Denmark and the Czech Republic had significantly lower rates.

The issue of childhood obesity has complex origins, involving biological, psychosocial, community, and environmental factors. Obesity not only affects the physical and mental health of children and adolescents but also leads to early onset chronic diseases, higher morbidity rates, and premature mortality.

Socioeconomic disparities play a significant role in the epidemic, with children growing up in disadvantaged environments being at a higher risk of obesity. According to the PASOS 2019 study by the Gasol Foundation, children and adolescents in more advantaged environments were 72% less likely to be obese and 80% less likely to be severely obese.

To combat the crisis, experts emphasize the importance of the European Child Guarantee, which aims to break the cycle of child poverty by ensuring access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and extracurricular activities, including healthy meals at school.

However, efforts to promote healthy lifestyles have deteriorated, particularly in disadvantaged populations. The recent PASOS 2022 report by the Gasol Foundation revealed that the percentage of children and adolescents reporting feelings of sadness, worry, and unhappiness has increased by 12.4% in just three years. Excessive screen time has also risen, predominantly in disadvantaged families.

Food insecurity is also a relevant issue in the obesity epidemic. The SUECO study conducted in Madrid found that 18% of children between three and 12 years old lived in households experiencing food insecurity, increasing their risk of obesity by 15%.

Furthermore, the design of physical activity spaces for children and adolescents often fails to meet their needs and interests. Most spaces are centered around traditional sports like soccer and basketball, which may not appeal to all children. School playgrounds also follow this pattern, creating unattractive spaces for physical activity, particularly for girls.

Schools play a crucial role in addressing childhood obesity. The European School Food For Change (SF4C) project aims to promote healthy and sustainable eating habits in educational centers, involving various stakeholders such as families, teachers, kitchen professionals, and public buyers.

In Spain, the National Strategic Plan for the Reduction of Childhood Obesity, known as Plan Bien, was implemented in 2022. This plan includes 200 measures to promote health and well-being in various aspects of children’s lives, including family, education, healthcare, leisure, and sports.

Action and collaboration are needed at all levels to combat the childhood obesity crisis in Europe. Efforts should focus on addressing socioeconomic disparities, promoting healthy lifestyles, ensuring access to nutritious meals, and creating appealing physical activity spaces for children and adolescents.

Manuel Franco, a professor and researcher in Epidemiology and Public Health, stresses the importance of considering urban health and social epidemiology in tackling the issue. Santi Gómez, director of programs and research at the Gasol Foundation, emphasizes the need for preventive interventions and the analysis of determinants of childhood obesity. Paula Berruezo, technical coordinator of research and programs at the Gasol Foundation, highlights the importance of comprehensive approaches to research and programs addressing childhood obesity.

