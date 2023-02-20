Adenopathy it is characterized by the enlargement of lymphatic glands and lymph nodes which can affect any part of the body, even if it should be emphasized that the linfocentrithe parts of the body where there is a greater concentration of lymph nodes, are located in particular in the neck, armpits, under the jaw and near the ears, in the groin.

Sometimes it happens that, precisely in this area of ​​the body, enlarged lymph nodes appear, and special attention must be paid to them.

What is Adenopathy? What are the symptoms and what treatments lead to recovery? Let’s find out the details in the in-depth analysis.

What are adenopathies

Adenopathy is a disease that affects the lymph glandsusually by enlarging them.

It is also known by the term linfoadenopatiawhich specifies the area of ​​interest in more detail, the lymph nodes.

Cells mature in the lymph nodes immune system: for this reason, their enlargement often indicates the presence of an infection or a disease that has affected the surrounding tissues.

Lymphadenopathy is palpable enlargement (> 1 cm) of ≥ 1 lymph node; is classified as:

Localized: if it affects an area of ​​the body;

Generalized: if it affects two or more areas of the body.

Lymph nodes enlarged due to adenopathy are usually painful as well.

Adenopathy: symptoms

Symptoms of adenopathy can be different, the most common are:

Swollen lymph nodes;

Heaviness;

Weakness;

Sore throat;

A runny nose;

Fatigue;

Malaise;

Pains in the affected parts, often swollen and red;

Fever;

Sensation of crushing of nearby organs, especially in case of chest and abdominal adenopathy;

Night sweats.

There are also more serious and persistent symptoms, such as unexplained weight loss. Complications that may arise include:

Respiratory difficulties;

Numbness in a limb or around an enlarged lymph node

Weight loss;

Adenopathy present for weeks.

The affected lymph nodes are usually:

Cause dell’adenopatia

The cause of adenopathy can be various but, generally, an enlarged lymph nodes indicates an ongoing infection or illness.

This disease can occur, therefore, in the presence of infections more or less serious as:

Sore throat;

Bacterial or viral infections;

Tuberculosis;

mononucleosis;

ear infections;

sexually transmitted diseases;

Staphylococcus bacteria;

HIV;

Hypersensitivity to drugs;

tumors;

Autoimmune diseases.

However, most cases are due to benign disease or clinically evident local infection. Cancer is likely to be present in < 1% of undifferentiated cases in primary care.

Diagnosis of adenopathies

At the appearance of signs and symptomatologyit is advisable to promptly contact the doctor who – after a series of analyses ed exams – will be able to determine the correct one diagnosis and, therefore, the therapy more suitable for the case.

It will be necessary to determine the location and duration of the adenopathy, as well as whether it is accompanied by pain. Recent skin lesions (particularly cat scratches and rat bites) and infections in the area drained by affected lymph nodes are noted.

One will suffice clinical examination for more superficial adenopathies, which affect areas accessible to the doctor’s palpation such as the neck, armpits, groin.

For chest and abdominal adenopathies, a more thorough check-up (X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, etc.) will often be necessary.

It may also be necessary to carry out further test such as, for example, the biopsy: this in order to be able to understand the causes with certainty.

The history should identify risk factors such as tuberculosis or HIV infection and cancer (particularly due to alcohol and/or tobacco use).

Patients are asked about contacts with sick people (to assess the risk of tuberculosis or viral diseases such as the Epstein-Barr virus), about their previous sex life (to assess the risk of sexually transmitted diseases). The medications you take are also checked.

Come and cure adenopathy

Primary treatment is directed at the cause; the adenopathy itself is not treated.

If the cause is not known, for example, corticosteroids are not used, as they can reduce the adenopathy due to leukemia and lymphoma, thus delaying the diagnosis; in addition, these medicines can aggravate tuberculosis.

Antibiotics are also not indicated unless purulent and bacterial lymph node infection is suspected.

The treatment will depend, precisely, on the triggering cause. Treatment could, therefore, include taking or applying some drugs and, in the most serious cases, the need to surgery.

The prognosis will depend on the promptness in undertaking the correct therapy, on the severity of the condition and on the cause that triggered it, as well as on the patient’s state of health and age.