ADHD as adults: how does it manifest itself?

ADHD is one of the most heated debates in psychology. On the other hand, although it has been extensively studied in children, not as much in adults. In the following text we will address this particularity.

Last update: April 25, 2023

Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is often forgotten; especially when the symptoms of impulsiveness subside in the adolescent stage. However, contrary to what was believed a few years ago, this neurodivergence does not disappear, but takes another form in adult life. At the same time, some people may be diagnosed with ADHD as adults.

In these cases, not only did he experience a childhood marked by his marks, but these changed with age; normally now they are much less noticeablewhether it is due to the maturation of the prefrontal cortex or because the person has implemented effective compensation strategies.

In this article we will give visibility to this situation, characterizing attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and adding some recommendations for living with it after adolescence. Read on!

What is the difference between adult ADHD and childhood ADHD?

Although not all people experience the same symptoms of ADHD and within this neurodivergence there are different subgroups, it can be stated that its central symptoms are inattention, impulsivity, and excessive nervous activation. In children, these signs often cause problems in school (poor academic performance, for example) and in social relationships.

But how does ADHD transform in adult life? The person develops mechanisms that help him adapt to regularity, as well as experiencing a certain restraint in the most striking symptoms, such as impulsivity. This makes it close to full and normative functionality, although it still suffers from difficulties in at least one area of ​​daily life. Let’s investigate in detail.

Low frustration tolerance is one of the manifestations of ADHD in adults.

Symptoms presented by adults with ADHD

Resulting from the disorder, adults with ADHD exhibit difficulties in one or more areas of their daily lives. As mentioned, in most cases the expression of impulsivity and hyperactivity is mitigated. Attention problems tend to generate the most adjustment problems.

In recent years, ADHD has been talked about as a neurodivergence instead of a disorder, as it is considered more of an alternative brain function.

Therefore, this disorder manifests itself through subtle and indirect cues, according to a published study sull’INFAD Journal of Psychology. Some of the most common are as follows:

When they feel motivated, they focus much better and benefit their working memory.

and benefit their working memory. Difficulty completing tasks, especially the more boring ones that require constant attention.

especially the more boring ones that require constant attention. Obstacles to impulse control, sometimes it can lead to antisocial or dangerous behavior for the individual.

sometimes it can lead to antisocial or dangerous behavior for the individual. Poor time management and organization of activities, tendency to be late or procrastinate, for example.

Other characteristics:

Difficulty in conversation, lose the thread of the conversation, interrupt constantly or have a disorganized and scattered speech.

lose the thread of the conversation, interrupt constantly or have a disorganized and scattered speech. Low frustration tolerance and delayed reward, this problem is related to impulsivity, even if it doesn’t manifest itself as in childhood. They also have difficulty calculating the consequences of their actions.

this problem is related to impulsivity, even if it doesn’t manifest itself as in childhood. They also have difficulty calculating the consequences of their actions. Perception of a poor quality of life : As described in this study on quality of life in adulthood with ADHD, those who did not obtain diagnosis and treatment in childhood and adolescence report experiencing consequences in their daily performance and success. This is exacerbated in those individuals who suffer from co-occurring disorders, such as depression.

Coping with ADHD as an adult

Surviving in a fast-paced, normative world that takes more than 100% of people’s energy is much more difficult for those with attention deficit disorder. To get along better, some tricks can be implemented in daily life. Take note of the ones we offer below:

Use calendars and apps to get organized.

Set small, short-term goals. Create lists of tasks, to strengthen yourself by crossing them each time you complete one.

Create lists of tasks, to strengthen yourself by crossing them each time you complete one. Increase the number of breaks. If the task is too boring for you, work in 15-20 minute bouts and rest for 5.

If the task is too boring for you, work in 15-20 minute bouts and rest for 5. Don’t overload yourself. Be aware of your limitations and the time available to you. It’s better to achieve a few daily goals than to be overwhelmed and do nothing.

Be aware of your limitations and the time available to you. It’s better to achieve a few daily goals than to be overwhelmed and do nothing. Keep your workspace clean and essentials in sight . For example, leave your house keys, car keys and wallet in the same place, all together.

. For example, leave your house keys, car keys and wallet in the same place, all together. Find ways to motivate yourself. Activities you enjoy, stationery, any detail that makes organizing your day and completing tasks more bearable.

Activities you enjoy, stationery, any detail that makes organizing your day and completing tasks more bearable. Exercise, diet and sleep. Taking care of these three pillars means feeling better and also having more mental energy to control attention or inhibit non-reflective behaviors. Indeed, the Havana Journal of Medical Sciences emphasizes physical activity as a quality-of-life benefit in people with ADHD.

This doesn’t have an immediate effect on your performance, but it does create a good health foundation for everything else. And, of course, go to the psychologist. Many adults benefit from therapy and some often have supportive medications. So if you have ADHD or suspect you have it, don’t hesitate to see a professional.

Adults with this neurodivergence show difficulty completing tasks.

Perspectives and challenges

Today’s world is hectic, contradictory and full of stimuli that demand our attention. If it is true that ADHD is a heterogeneous clinical picture limited to the neurobiology of the individual, so is its strong psychosocial component, highlights a publication on The Counts Clinical Medical Journal.

The stigma of neurodivergence and mental disorders doesn’t stop at barnyard ridicule: without a society educated in justice and the importance of mental health, depression, crime and isolation prevail, among other problems.

Furthermore, access to decent mental health services, on the other hand, is an open question almost everywhere in the world. There Magazine (With) texts refers in an article precisely to the importance of this topic, to self-knowledge with the help of professionals updated on the knowledge of ADHD.

Finally, where does the alternate brain function end and a disorder begin? This question has been in the air for many years and, fortunately, little by little the pillars of ableism in terms of ADHD are falling. We continue to work towards a united, open and tolerant society.

