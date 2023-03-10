The main symptoms that characterize the disease are:

Hyperactivity is expressed by an excessive urge to move, inner restlessness, constant fidgeting with hands and feet, difficulties in coordinating movement and difficulties with quiet leisure activities

attention deficit disorder manifests itself in disturbed concentration and sustained attention, avoidance of tasks with mental stamina, problems in organizing tasks and activities, excessive forgetfulness and incomplete execution of assignments

impulsiveness manifests itself in thoughtless actions, impatience, constant bursting into conversations and games, thoughtless talk, erratic behavior and unreliability.

However, the individual symptoms can vary in severity and do not always have to occur at the same time, because some patients only have a hyperkinetic disorder, while others only have an attention deficit disorder. Popular terms for ADHD are fidget-philipp syndrome and psycho-organic syndrome. However, not every restless or inattentive child suffers from ADHD. Only a pediatrician or adolescent psychiatrist can determine after intensive examinations whether a disease really exists. In general, the abnormalities must occur for at least six months and in different areas of the child’s life. It has been scientifically proven that the behavioral disorders of ADHD children are triggered by a neurobiological dysfunction in the brain. In the brain sections responsible for concentration, perception and impulse control, the necessary balance of important messenger substances is disturbed.

The living conditions of the children can have an amplifying or improving effect on the behavioral problems. A living environment can influence how severe the disorders are. However, these environmental factors can never trigger ADHD on their own, it only develops if the appropriate predispositions are present. Early detection of this chronic disease is very important. Treatment for ADHD aims to regulate the behavioral problems. It is treated with medication as well as with psychotherapeutic methods, such as psychological care and exercise, occupational and behavioral therapies, but also with educational concepts, such as parent training. How the treatment is structured in detail depends primarily on how severe the symptoms are.

Untreated ADHD has a negative impact on academic and social development. Careless mistakes, aggressive behavior and constant disruption in class can quickly lead to a “negative school career”. The conspicuous, defiant and inconsiderate behavior leads to the rejection of other playmates. Because of this, children are prone to depression or low self-esteem at an early age. Constant conflicts between parents and other children are also an enormous burden for the entire family. The risk of abuse and addiction to alcohol, nicotine and drugs is significantly higher in adolescents with ADHD and, in addition, the increased willingness to take risks in children and adolescents with ADHD leads to accidents more often.