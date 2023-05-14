Administrative, 6.3 million Italians to vote: what you need to know

Italia Polls are open on Sunday from 7 to 23 and Monday from 7 to 15. On Sunday, the vote concerns 13 provincial capitals (Ancona, Brescia, Brindisi, Imperia, Latina, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Sondrio, Teramo, Terni, Treviso and Vicenza). Seven of the capitals are currently governed by the centre-right and five by the centre-left, while Latina is governed by a prefectural commissioner. In Sicily and Sardinia people vote on the 28th and 29th, in Trentino and Valle d’Aosta on the 21st

Polling stations open at 7 am on Sunday for the municipal elections involving the citizens of 790 municipalities, of which 195 with special statutes (in Sicily and Sardinia voting takes place on the 28th and 29th, in Trentino and Valle d’Aosta on the 21st) for a total of 6.3 million voters who will have to elect their mayor. Out of 7,901 Italian municipalities, therefore, 790 vote, of which 595 belong to regions with ordinary statute, equal to 75.3% and 195 belong to regions with special statute, i.e. 24.7%. Polls are open on Sunday from 7.00 to 23.00 and Monday from 7.00 to 15.00. The center-right aims to wrest Brescia and Ancona away from Pd. The centre-left aims to reconquer the former Tuscan red strongholds of Siena, Massa and Pisa.

Sunday 13 provincial capitals to vote

Overall, there are 18 provincial capitals at the polls, one of which is the regional capital, Ancona. On Sunday the vote concerns 13 provincial capitals (Ancona, Brescia, Brindisi, Imperia, Latina, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Sondrio, Teramo, Terni, Treviso and Vicenza). Any run-off round is scheduled for Sunday 28 and Monday 29 May (Trentino and Valle d’Aosta on 4 June, Sicily and Sardinia on 11 and 12 June).

Seven capitals of the centre-right and five of the centre-left

Seven of the capitals are currently governed by the centre-right and five by the centre-left, while Latina it is run by a prefectural commissioner after the fall, last year, of the centre-left administration led by Damiano Colletta, who reappears. Alliances to the test, therefore, with the unknown abstention, which is growing continuously in the last consultations. In fact, 54% of those entitled to vote in the June 2022 administrative elections, 5.4% fewer voters went to the polls than in the previous round.

The Pd-M5s alliances

Pd and M5S are allies in 3 capitals (Pisa, Brindisi and Teramo). A Pisa there is a convergence between Pd, M5S and the United Left in support of Paolo Martinelli, who challenges the outgoing mayor, center-right, Michele Conti; also to Teramo Pd and Cinquestelle are together behind the outgoing mayor, Gianguido D’Alberto; Carlo Antonetti challenges him for the centre-right. TO Toasts neither the centre-right nor the centre-left managed to express unified candidacies. Pd and M5s will support Roberto Fusco, while the outgoing mayor Riccardo Rossi is supported by only one list: Brindisi Bene Comune – Alleanza Verdi Sinistra. For the centre-right, Giuseppe Marchionna is the candidate of Forza Italia, Fratelli D’Italia and Lega

Only in the center-right mass divided

The governing majority splits only at Massa where where the center-right mayor Francesco Persiani – the first in the history of the city – was discouraged last March 1st. He is running again for this round with Lega, Forza Italia and civic lists; However, Fratelli d’Italia supports another name, Marco Guidi. The centre-left tries to win back Massa with Enzo Romolo Ricci. To Ancona – the outgoing mayor is Laura Mancinelli (Pd) – Ida Simonella (centre-left) and Daniele Silvetti (centre-right) challenge each other, while the 5 Star Movement supports Enrico Sparapani.

The Imperial case

Curiosity in Imperia, where the outgoing center-right Claudio Scajola, former Minister of the Interior, is challenged – for the center-left – by the deputy police commissioner Ivan Bracco, who since 2010 has investigated Scajola for six different investigations, all archived except one, the one in which the politician would have favored the fugitive of the former FI deputy Amedeo Matacena (in the first instance he was sentenced to 2 years). The only party present everywhere with a list is the Democratic Party, the others are not present in at least one municipality.

