«The Italian authorities have just informed us that the Geo Barents, the search and rescue vessel of Médecins Sans Frontières, was arrested for 20 days and fined 10,000 euros. She reported it Doctors Without Borders. This would be the first provision issued against a non-governmental organization since the introduction of the so-called NGO decree, which has now become law. “We are evaluating the legal actions to be taken to contest the incident. It is not acceptable to be punished for saving lives,” Médecins Sans Frontières commented.

«The Port Authority of Ancona contests us, in the light of the new decree, for not having supplied all the information requested during the last rotation which ended with the landing of 48 shipwrecked people in Ancona». This was announced by Doctors Without Borders who then specified that «the dispute it is therefore not correlated with the mission which ended in La Spezia».