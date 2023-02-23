Home Health administrative detention and fine for the vessel Geo Barents- breaking latest news
Health

administrative detention and fine for the vessel Geo Barents- breaking latest news

by admin
administrative detention and fine for the vessel Geo Barents- breaking latest news

«The Italian authorities have just informed us that the Geo Barents, the search and rescue vessel of Médecins Sans Frontières, was arrested for 20 days and fined 10,000 euros. She reported it Doctors Without Borders. This would be the first provision issued against a non-governmental organization since the introduction of the so-called NGO decree, which has now become law. “We are evaluating the legal actions to be taken to contest the incident. It is not acceptable to be punished for saving lives,” Médecins Sans Frontières commented.

«The Port Authority of Ancona contests us, in the light of the new decree, for not having supplied all the information requested during the last rotation which ended with the landing of 48 shipwrecked people in Ancona». This was announced by Doctors Without Borders who then specified that «the dispute it is therefore not correlated with the mission which ended in La Spezia».

See also  [Game News]Aliens Fireteam Elite Aliens Survival Battle at the end of August-ezone.hk-Game Animation-E-sports Games

You may also like

Warner Bros. is working on new films in...

Migrants: stopped and fined the ship Geo Barents,...

“I suffer from abdominal diastasis.” Totti moves everyone

Rome-Salzburg 2-0: goals from Belotti, Dybala, Europa League...

Convincing victory for the Azzurri, Mannion and Spissu...

Three hidden features of WhatsApp that you absolutely...

Mannion and Spissu exalt Italy: in Livorno the...

Testicular cancer and prevention: the importance of self-examination

Migrants, MSF: “Administrative detention for Geo Barents and...

Valditara, storm on the minister for the attacks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy