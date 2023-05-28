Administrative elections: go to vote for runoffs. Municipalities in the balance

The polling stations in the 41 municipalities that went to the ballots for the election of the mayor and the renewal of the municipal council in the first round of 14 and 15 May are open from 7 am. Among these there are also 7 capitals: Vicenza, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Terni, Ancona and Brindisi. The polling stations for the administrative elections will remain open until 11pm today and then reopen tomorrow from 7am to 3pm. The citizens involved are a total of 1 million 340 thousand 688.

In addition, polling stations opened at 7 in the 128 Sicilian and 39 Sardinian municipalities where votes are taken for the renewal of the mayor and the city council. They will remain open today until 11pm and then reopen tomorrow morning from 7am to 3pm. The counting will begin immediately afterwards. Among the 128 Sicilian municipalities, four are provincial capitals: Catania, Syracuse, Ragusa and Trapani. In 113 seats, those relating to municipalities with less than 15,000 inhabitants, the majority system will vote, while the remaining 15 will vote proportionally and any run-offs will be held on 11 and 12 June. In Sardinia, on the other hand, only two municipalities out of the 39 voting, Assemini and Iglesias, have more than 15,000 inhabitants and any run-off will always take place on 11 and 12 June. An important challenge for the centre-right, which wants to confirm its results and give another blow to the left.