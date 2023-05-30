Administrative: the centre-right wins everywhere except in Vicenza. Meloni: ‘Ancona historic result’

The center-right triumphs in the ballots: returns to victory in Tuscany, tears Ancona, a city governed for over 30 years by centre-left administrations, and also asserts itself in Brindisi. Also good in Sicily, where he wins in Catania, goes to the ballot in Syracuse, while in Ragusa he wins a civic. The Democratic Party conquers only Vicenza and keeps Trapani, so much so that the leader Elly Schlein acknowledges clear defeat. The 5 stars reflect and do not spend words to comment on the result.

In the end, taking into account the results of fifteen days ago and the Sicilian vote, the majority cheers loudly with a ringing 10 to 4, history apart from the case of Terni where an autonomous albeit conservative candidate wins. There has been a further drop in turnout, but the data seems to belie the taboo that double-shifting would help centre-left candidates. A vote that confirms a very long honeymoon between the executive and the country: a long wave that remains strong eight months after the victory of the policies.

Local data which, however, inevitably strengthen the government’s activity and embarrass the opposition, consoled only by the conquest of Vicenza. Numbers which, moreover, strongly relaunch the unity of the center-right in view of the next electoral appointment, the European elections of June 2024 and conversely mark a bad setback for the new democratic leadership, at the baptism of the polls.

Turnout down at 3 pm for the ballots in 7 provincial capitals and 34 municipalities: the figure is 49.64% (1,595 sections out of 1,595), down on the first round (58.39%). The Viminale website communicates it. In Sardinia, where 171 municipalities vote in the first round, the turnout at 3 pm (53 sections out of 171) was 66.62% (68.69% in the previous municipal ones).

“No doubt about it: an excellent Schlein Effect”. The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, writes it on Twitter, commenting on the municipals. “Extraordinary results for the League and the center-right throughout Italy, with historic victories in Ancona – the only regional capital to vote, which has always been administered by the left – and Brindisi, triumph in Tuscany with the reconquest of Massa, Pisa and Siena, awaiting the results of the first round in Sicily in which we are very confident”. “The center-right and Forza Italia win the local elections by storm. Our movement is confirmed as central in the Italian political framework, from North to South. How much satisfaction for our Daniele Silvetti who, after 30 years, tears Ancona away from the left”. Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani writes it on Twitter.

See also Mental health is learned at school (04/03/2023) Administrative, Meloni: ‘Center-right wins, good governance rewarded’

“We have achieved good results and some victories that could be defined as historic, such as in Ancona, confirming the fact that strongholds no longer exist”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a video message after the results of the administrations in which she “wins the center-right”. “The centre-right wins these administrative elections and confirms its consensus among the Italians, its roots, its strength”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after commenting on the outcome of the administrative elections. “I want to thank all the citizens who have chosen to place their trust in the centre-right, rewarded for our good governance, our proposals and our pragmatism”.

Administrative, Schlein: ‘Clear defeat, wind from the right is still strong’

“It’s a clear defeat. The wind in favor of the right is still strong and still existsto. We thank all those who have spent, our candidates, in these elections. They knew it would be difficult, it takes time to build a successful centre-left. The fact that the Democratic Party is the first party in the list vote is not a consolation “. He declared it the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein at the end of the party’s national secretariat convened after the results of the administrative elections. “It is clear that you cannot win alone. An alternative field needs to be reconstructed, which credibly contends with the right for victory. But the responsibility for building this field does not concern only the Pd. It went badly in the capitals, it went better in the municipalities medium”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein at the end of the party’s national secretariat convened after the results of the administrative elections.

SICILY – In the municipal elections of Catania the centre-right candidate Henry Trantino it is 67% of the preferences, according to the first data of the projections. Second place, with 23%, for the centre-left candidate Maurizio Caserta. TO Ragusa the outgoing mayor Joseph Cassi – candidate of five civic lists – was reconfirmed in the first round. ASiracusa is heading towards the ballot between Ferdinando Messina and Francesco Italia.. In Trapani the outgoing mayor Giacomo Tranchida, of the centre-left with the support of numerous civic lists, risks being elected in the first round without going to the ballot. At the moment Tranchida has 44.2% of the preferences over the centre-right candidate Maurizio Miceli who holds 34.8%. In Sicily, to be elected in the first round it is sufficient to exceed the 40% quorum.

VICENZA– The centre-left candidate Giacomo Possamai won the ballot for the Municipality of Vicenza, with 50.5% of the preferences. The outgoing center-right mayor, Francesco Rucco, who obtained 49.5, was defeated. The data, referring to all 111 sections, were disseminated in the headquarters of the Possamai committee with applause and shouts. “It was a battle to the last vote – commented Rucco – and we will form a responsible opposition”.

BRINDISI – Giuseppe Marchionna is the new mayor of Brindisi. The center-right candidate won the runoff with around 54% of the votes, thus beating Roberto Fusco, candidate of the Democratic Party and M5S. The yellow-red alliance failed to reconfirm the centre-left government in the Apulian capital.

Administrative Brindisi, center-right candidate Giuseppe Marchionna wins

ANCONA – After more than 30 years of centre-left administrations, Ancona will instead be led by the centre-right with Daniele Silvetti who won the runoff with the outgoing councilor of the dem council, Ida Simonella. Silvetti, 50 years to go, lawyer, president of the Conero Park, prevailed with 51.73% of the votes over Simonella (48.27%), detaching her by about 1,400 votes.

Administrative Ancona, thanks from the new mayor Silvetti

SIENA – E’ Nicoletta Fabio the mayor of Siena, the first woman to lead the Palazzo Pubblico: the centre-right candidate obtained 52.16% of the votes, data reported by the Municipality website after the ballot was concluded, while the centre-left challenger Anna Ferretti 47.84%. Fabio ran supported by 5 lists: Fdi, Forza Italia, Lega, Nicoletta Fabio Mayor, Movimento Civico Senese. The city of the Palio had been torn from the leadership of the center-left in 2018, with the election of the lawyer Luigi De Mossi.

Administrative Siena, Nicoletta Fabio: ‘I will be the spokesperson for what Sienese feeling is’ See also What are the cured meats with the least salt? You need to know this for proper nutrition TERNI – Stefano Bandecchi is officially the new mayor of Terni. This was reported by the definitive data on Eligendo the portal of the Ministry of the Interior. When the scrutiny ended, he in fact obtained the 54.62 percent of the vote. The current president of Ternana and patron of Unicusano overtook the centre-right coalition with mayoral candidate Orlando Masselli in the ballot, which stopped at 45.38 percent of the vote. Bandecchi thus overturned the result of the first round when he had obtained 28.14 of the votes against his opponent’s 35.81. MASSA – Francesco Persiani (League, Fi, civic) with three sections to scrutinize, sees his reconfirmation as mayor of Massa (Massa Carrara) with a partial 54.60% against 45.40% of centre-left opponent Enzo Romolo Ricci. “I am happy with the result of the polls, I thank the city that has recognized our good governance and what has been done in the last five years – said Persiani with the vote now acquired -. My commitment is to continue with the same enthusiasm with which I worked in recent years and, if possible, to a greater extent. I am proud to represent the center-right in Massa, I thank all the voters who have trusted me”. PISA – Michele Conti remains mayor of Pisa with 52.33% of the votes obtained in the runoff against the center-left candidate and M5s, the president of the local ACLI Paolo Martinelli, who remained at 47.67%. Conti ran being supported by the united center-right (Lega, Fdi, Fi, Udc plus civic lists including the one directly represented by him). Pd and center-left still ko in Tuscany in the ballots in Siena, Pisa and Massa, lost for the second time in a row in favor of centre-right candidates. When the ballots were completed, Nicoletta Fabio, Michele Conti and Francesco Persiani respectively prevailed in the vote in the three provincial capitals. For Fabio it is the first time as mayor, for the other two they are confirmations. The centre-left prevails only in Pescia (Pistoia) with Riccardo Franchi. Other Dem defeats in Pietrasanta (Lucca), where Alberto Stefano Giovannetti (Fi-Lega) is confirmed, and in Campi (Florence), where Andrea Tagliaferri, candidate of the Left and M5s, prevailed.

Read the full article on ANSA.it