Administrative violations, the UP Level gymnasium seized

The UP Level gymnasium, located in via Cione in Avellino, is seized. The men of the Municipal police they intervened at the facility to verify compliance with the rules and, during the aforementioned checks, they accused the business owner of the administrative violation: the lack of a certified start-up notification. The law in question contains the provisions for the opening of private structures and facilities for carrying out physical-motor activities and among these it provides that the opening is “subject to prior communication to the competent Municipality for the territory”. At the outcome of the check, the administrative seizure of the property was carried out and therefore the operating staff, after having contested the administrative violations indicated, affixed the seals to the structure.

