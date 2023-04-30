Adnan’s life is endangered by a fire

Here are the previews of the plot of the April 30 episode of Terra Amara, broadcast on Sunday at 2.45 pm on Canale 5

Bitter landTomorrow Sunday 30th Aprilat 2:45 pm on Channel 5, will propose a new installment of his saga. Here they are plot previews. The soap opera set in the seventies in Turkey has reached its episode number 237, continuing to keep viewers passionate about the events of its protagonists glued to the screen.

The story of Züleyha, under the title Bir Zamanlar Çukurova, was broadcast from 2018 to 2022. ATV channel aired 423 episodes of the series. For those wishing to follow the story of Terra Amara, the soap opera is available in streaming, live and always on demand, on Mediaset Infinity.

Bitter Land: April 30th Previews: Yilmaz’s Concerns

Yilmaz is concerned for the life of his son, who Mujgan does not want him to see or even hold in his arms. Meanwhile at the home of the Yaman family there is a lot of movement for the celebration of Mawlid, to which Sermin also appears, albeit uninvited.

On April 30, in Terra Amara, a life is at risk due to a fire.

During the celebrations a fire breaks out in the barn and Sermin, who had seen little Adnan going in alone just a little earlier, decides to try to save him. Meanwhile Zuleyha is looking for her son and when she discovers that he is in danger in the flames she does everything to go and save him, but Demir and the others don’t allow it because it is too dangerous.

Terra Amara, Sunday 30 April, previews: Who started the fire?

When Sermin goes out with the baby in her arms, she becomes a hero for everyone, but there are many doubts about her work: is she really a hero or did she start the fire?

The quarrel between Demir and Zuleyha in the previews: of Terra Amara

Demir defends himself against Zuleyha’s accusations that he misunderstood a speech between him and Hunkar. Things don’t get better between Mujgan and Yilmaz: she looks for any pretext to discuss and doesn’t let him get close to her son. The clash comes, but Mujgan can only let off steam with his aunt Behice.

Hunkar tries to buy Sermin’s silence on the April 30 episode of Terra Amara

In the presence of the women of the association, Hunkar gives Sermin a gift, hoping to silence her, but the niece vents to her friend Fusun about the “miseryreceived in exchange for his heroic deed of saving Adnan’s life from the barn fire.

Terra Amara: Summary of the episode of 29 April

Hatip tries to deceive Naciye by telling her that she has to rush to the rescue of a friend, when instead she goes to a bawdy party. Naciye, however, follows him and prepares to expose him. Sermin has invited Sabahattin to dinner, hoping to win him back. But her ex-husband freezes her, announcing his forthcoming marriage to Julide. In the clip uploaded to Mediaset Infinity we can see the summary and the reactions of the April 28 episode.