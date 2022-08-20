Home Health Adonit’s Neo Pro stylus charges wirelessly like the Apple Pencil
Health

Adonit’s Neo Pro stylus charges wirelessly like the Apple Pencil

by admin
Adonit’s Neo Pro stylus charges wirelessly like the Apple Pencil

Adonit Neo Pro

There are not many third-party iPad styluses on the market, but most of them are charged through USB – there are already quite a few things to charge in daily life, and each additional one is an extra trouble. Adonit is trying to solve this problem. The newly launched Neo Pro stylus should be the first stylus on the market that can be magnetically attached to the iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad Pro and wirelessly charge at the same time besides the Apple Pencil.

Neo Pro offers tilt-sensing, native palm rejection technology, interchangeable nibs, and doesn’t require a Bluetooth connection, just press the power button to use it. Of course, if you pair the stylus with the tablet via Bluetooth, you can see the remaining power of the stylus from the tablet. The power of the Neo Pro can be used for about 9 hours, but if it can be charged wirelessly through the iPad, the power is not a problem.

The Neo Pro is priced at only US$45 (NT$1,490), which is slightly more than 1/3 of the Apple Pencil. Compared with the Apple Pencil, it mainly lacks pressure sensitivity, so it should be more suitable for applications such as note-taking than drawing.

See also  Traces of water appeared in the early universe, located in a massive galaxy 12.8 billion light-years away | TechNews

You may also like

4.5 million deaths every year from avoidable risk...

Dead Island 2 has an Amazon store page...

Lung cancer, because women are also at risk

Old Galaxy phone that has been on the...

microbiological risk, recalled by the Ministry of Health

Set in the apocalyptic world, reports claim that...

Hi Google: Generation Z searches directly on TikTok

Hi Google: Generation Z searches directly on TikTok

Smallpox of monkeys cases on the rise, beware...

Cancer: 4.5 million deaths per year due to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy