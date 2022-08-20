Adonit Neo Pro

There are not many third-party iPad styluses on the market, but most of them are charged through USB – there are already quite a few things to charge in daily life, and each additional one is an extra trouble. Adonit is trying to solve this problem. The newly launched Neo Pro stylus should be the first stylus on the market that can be magnetically attached to the iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad Pro and wirelessly charge at the same time besides the Apple Pencil.

Neo Pro offers tilt-sensing, native palm rejection technology, interchangeable nibs, and doesn’t require a Bluetooth connection, just press the power button to use it. Of course, if you pair the stylus with the tablet via Bluetooth, you can see the remaining power of the stylus from the tablet. The power of the Neo Pro can be used for about 9 hours, but if it can be charged wirelessly through the iPad, the power is not a problem.

The Neo Pro is priced at only US$45 (NT$1,490), which is slightly more than 1/3 of the Apple Pencil. Compared with the Apple Pencil, it mainly lacks pressure sensitivity, so it should be more suitable for applications such as note-taking than drawing.