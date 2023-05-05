Adopted the National Training Plan for Gender Medicine

The Minister of Health and the Minister of University and Research have signed the decree of adoption of the National Training Plan for Gender Medicine (in implementation of article 3, paragraph 4, of the Law 11 January 2018, n. 3).

The document, prepared in collaboration with the Reference Center for Gender Medicine of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and regional experts in gender medicine, was submitted to the Superior Health Council, which set up a working group within the Section II.

The Plan integrates what has already been established by the Plan for the application and dissemination of Gender Medicine in terms of training and has the purpose of providing indications on training in gender medicine, defined by the World Health Organization as the study of influenza biological differences (defined by gender) and social, economic and cultural differences (defined by gender) on the state of health and disease of each person.

In particular, training, due to the cross-cutting nature of the topic, must on the one hand be disseminated among all the professionals involved a culture towards a new approach capable of recognizing the impact of sex and gender differencesin order to adapt his practice to them and, on the other hand, he will have to intercept the specific training needs of each professional, taking into account the different professional qualifications and the different areas of expertise.

Only through an approach that integrates these different aspects will it be possible to provide professionals with tools to provide services that are not only aimed at guaranteeing quality and appropriateness, but also equity and inclusion.

The Plan not only offers a general framework on the theme of gender medicine, providing the main definitions and national and international references, but also identifies the subjects involved, the areas of application, methods and contents of training in gender medicine. Finally, it defines the methods of verifying its application.