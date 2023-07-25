Adopting a Healthy Diet for the Costume Test: Flavorful and Low-Calorie Options

Ready for the costume test? Adopting a healthy diet without sacrificing flavour, but reducing calories, is possible

Diet—a word that immediately evokes restrictions and suffering. In the summer, for the dreaded costume fitting, however, you can start by keeping the amount of calories in meals, a useful behavior not only for fitness but which respects the well-being of our organism. Without having to put hand to the calculator and leaving that cook healthier both a pleasure, just adopt some small and simple trick able to give lightness and health on the table.

To avoid overdo the portions is certainly a first step, but also take some cunning in the kitchen can be really strategic. Without losing flavor and gluttony, and without excessive waivers, you can gratify the palate: in fact, when the restrictions become too much, as well as becoming complicated to manage, they exert the strange power to tickle the desire to transgress. So here are the suggestions to lose a few pounds, save the diet and wink at good health.

LOTS OF WATER, FIRST OF ALL: so pure and simple, water, especially in summer but not only, is our best health ally. In the heat, the temptation to quench our thirst with fresh, sweet drinks or alcoholic cocktails is very strong, but it should definitely be avoided as much as possible. Alcohol and sugary drinks are full of calories so, unless there is a very special occasion, we avoid putting drinks and the like in the refrigerator. The clever advice? Add the lemon juice to the water, even slightly sparkling: refreshing, pleasant and super healthy.

HEALTHY COOKING: cooking food is very important. Steamed is undoubtedly preferable: quick and easy, it reduces fat significantly because it eliminates oil and sautéed ingredients while maintaining the nutritional value of the food. If we want to be honest, even after lunch or dinner they lighten up: with steam cooking, in fact, the stoves do not get dirty and it does not get greasy everywhere. When you combine business with pleasure…

LOTS OF FLAVOR WITH SPICES: not only for exotic cuisine, but also to add flavor without adding weight. Spices are an important ingredient in the kitchen because they not only impart aromas to dishes, but if used correctly they can play a decisive role in the flavor of foods. This is why the use of some spices allows us to flavor dishes without resorting to heavier and more sophisticated condiments, while at the same time reducing the amount of salt we usually use to flavor dishes. Salt, as we know, must be limited because if it is excessive it has various negative effects on our health. Curry, turmeric, ginger are ideal with meat, vegetables and fish and also to flavor delicious summer salads.

REPLACE WITHOUT REMOVING THE TASTE: another trick is to substitute the ingredients of the recipes. Sometimes there are foods very similar to those indicated, but much less caloric and diet-friendly. Let’s forget the butter and where possible we use oil, instead of mascarpone in the preparation of desserts you can use ricotta cheese, in salads it is better to abound with lemon juice instead of oil or even worse with mayonnaise, cream can be replaced with a little milk, possibly not whole. The taste will be assured and the diet…. too!

LOTS OF FIBER AS AN APPETIZER: the warm season is the perfect time to have a nice feast of vegetables and greens. The products from the garden are rich in fiber and their colorful cheerfulness is perfect for starting meals off right. They are not caloric, they provide vitamins and mineral salts and they can be eaten in large quantities: if consumed before meals they have the double advantage of giving immediate satiety without adding weight and also limiting the absorption of fats. When winter begins, we can replace the raw vegetable pinzimonio with a tasty soup or a nice puree: they will be perfect for making us fuller immediately and calming the appetite.