Millions of lives could be saved by a groundbreaking series of new vaccines for a range of conditions including cancer, experts at a major pharmaceutical company said it was confident that vaccines for cancer, cardiovascular disease and autoimmune and other conditions will be ready by 2030.

Studies of these vaccinations are also showing “tremendous promise”, with some researchers saying 15 years of progress has been “done” in 12-18 months thanks to the success of the Covid vaccine.

Dr. Paul Burton, chief medical officer of drug firm Moderna, said he believes the company will be able to offer such treatments for “all kinds of disease areas” in just five years.

The company, which created one of the leading coronavirus vaccines, is developing cancer vaccines that target different types of cancer.

Burton said: “We will have this vaccine and it will be highly effective and save many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives. I think we will be able to offer personalized cancer vaccines against different types of cancer to people around the world.”

He also said that multiple respiratory infections could be covered by a single injection, allowing vulnerable people to be protected from Covid, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), while mRNA therapies could be available for rare diseases for which there are currently no there are drugs. mRNA-based therapies work by teaching cells how to make a protein that triggers the body’s immune response against disease.

Also: “I think we’ll have mRNA-based therapies for rare diseases that weren’t curable before, and I think 10 years from now we’ll be getting closer to a world where you can actually identify the genetic cause of a disease and, with relative ease, modify it and repair it using mRNA-based technology.

But scientists warn that accelerated progress, which has increased ‘by an order of magnitude’ over the past three years, will go to waste if we don’t maintain a high level of investment.

The mRNA molecule instructs cells to make proteins. By injecting a synthetic form, cells can pump out proteins that we want our immune system to target. An mRNA-based cancer vaccine would alert the immune system to a cancer that is already growing in a patient’s body, so it can attack and destroy it, without destroying healthy cells.

This involves identifying protein fragments on the surface of cancer cells that are not present on healthy cells – and which are more likely to trigger an immune response – and then creating mRNA pieces that will instruct the body how to make them.

First, doctors take a biopsy of a patient’s tumor and send it to a laboratory, where their genetic material is sequenced to identify mutations that are not present in healthy cells.

A machine learning algorithm then identifies which of these mutations are responsible for the growth of the cancer. Over time, it also learns which parts of the abnormal proteins encoded by these mutations are more likely to trigger an immune response. Then, mRNAs for the most promising antigens are produced and packaged into a customized vaccine.

Burton added: “I think what we’ve learned over the last few months is that if you’ve ever thought that mRNA was just for infectious disease, or just for Covid, the evidence now is that that’s definitely not the case.

“It can be applied to all kinds of pathological areas; are cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases. We have studies in all of these areas, and they’ve all shown great promise.”

In January, Moderna announced the results of a late-stage study of its investigational RSV mRNA vaccine, suggesting it was 83.7 percent effective in preventing at least two symptoms, such as cough and fever, in adults aged 8 and older. at 60 years old. Based on these data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the vaccine Breakthrough Therapy designation, which means that its regulatory review will be expedited.

In February, the FDA granted the same designation to Moderna’s customized cancer vaccine, based on recent findings in skin cancer melanoma patients.

Burton said: “I think it’s been an order of magnitude, that the pandemic has accelerated [questa tecnologia]. It has also allowed us to increase production, so we are extremely good at producing large quantities of vaccine very quickly.”

Pfizer has also begun recruiting for a late-stage clinical trial of an mRNA-based flu vaccine and has its sights set on other infectious diseases, including shingles, in partnership with BioNTech. A Pfizer spokesperson said, “Lessons learned from the COVID-19 vaccine development process have informed our overall approach to mRNA research and development and how Pfizer conducts research and development more broadly. . We have acquired a decade of scientific knowledge in just one year.

Other vaccine technologies have also benefited from the pandemic, including next-generation vaccine-based proteins, such as the Covid jab made by US-based biotech company Novavax. The shot helps the immune system think it’s encountering a virus, so it mounts a stronger response.

Dr Filip Dubovsky, president of research and development at Novavax, said: “There has been a tremendous acceleration, not only of traditional vaccine technologies, but also of new technologies that had not previously been licensed. Certainly, mRNA falls into that category, as does our vaccine.”

Dr Richard Hackett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI), said the biggest impact of the pandemic has been in the shortening of development time for many previously unvalidated vaccine platforms. He explained, “It meant that things that might have unfolded over the next decade or even 15 years, compressed into a year or a year and a half…”

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chairman of the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), said: ‘There is little doubt that there is much more interest in vaccines. The real big question is: What happens from here?

With the looming threat of wider conflict in Europe, there is a risk that this focus on vaccines will be lost, without capitalizing on the momentum and technological insights that have been gained during the pandemic. Pollard, for example, believes this would be a mistake.

“If you take a step back to think about what we are willing to invest in in peacetime, like having a substantial military for most countries… Pandemics are as much a threat as a military threat, if not more, because we know they will happen as a certainty from where we are today. But we’re not even investing the amount it would cost to build a nuclear submarine.”

(Linda Geddes in The Guardian on 08/04/2023)