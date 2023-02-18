9
The results have been published in the journal Nature Medicine first clinical trial on the use of neural stem cells for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosisa more severe variant of the disease, to date lacking effective treatments.
The results, although preliminary, demonstrate the feasibility and safety of the intervention. But the most important aspect is that this study changes the paradigm of regenerative medicine according to which stem cells act by replacing damaged cells. According to what the trial suggests, the transplanted stem cells are rather able to implement a mechanism of protection, support and stimulation of the regenerative processes, up to involving also the resident stem populations. Transplanted cells, attracted by inflammatory signals, migrate to the site of injury and create a healing microenvironment, which allows affected cells to recover and repair themselves.
Gianvito Martino, head of the study and scientific director of the IRCCS San Raffaele in Milan, commented: “We expected that these cells, once they arrived in the lesion, would transform into nerve cells and replace the damaged cells, which is a bit the dogma of stem cells, and instead we realized that these did not differentiate at all, or in any case in a very small percentage, and remained undifferentiated, remained stem cells and produced neuroprotective substances. The paradigm has changed.”
For those interested in refreshing their stem cell knowledge, Camilla Orlandini, who signed the articlealso presents a summary of their specific characteristics and an overview of their therapeutic use in recent years.
CHI PAGA I BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
The results, although preliminary, demonstrate the feasibility and safety of the intervention. But the most important aspect is that this study changes the paradigm of regenerative medicine according to which stem cells act by replacing damaged cells. According to what the trial suggests, the transplanted stem cells are rather able to implement a mechanism of protection, support and stimulation of the regenerative processes, up to involving also the resident stem populations. Transplanted cells, attracted by inflammatory signals, migrate to the site of injury and create a healing microenvironment, which allows affected cells to recover and repair themselves.
Gianvito Martino, head of the study and scientific director of the IRCCS San Raffaele in Milan, commented: “We expected that these cells, once they arrived in the lesion, would transform into nerve cells and replace the damaged cells, which is a bit the dogma of stem cells, and instead we realized that these did not differentiate at all, or in any case in a very small percentage, and remained undifferentiated, remained stem cells and produced neuroprotective substances. The paradigm has changed.”
For those interested in refreshing their stem cell knowledge, Camilla Orlandini, who signed the articlealso presents a summary of their specific characteristics and an overview of their therapeutic use in recent years.
(SienzaInRete of 02/17/2023)
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW