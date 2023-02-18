Researchers have identified DNA methylation differences in the brain as the main cause of cocaine use disorder. The brains of people with this disorder would also be biologically “older”.

While some cocaine users manage to control themselves, up to 21% of habitual users develop an addiction characterized by repeated cycles of excessive intoxication, withdrawal and compulsive drug seeking. Cocaine use disorder (CUD) is also characterized by a loss of control over cocaine use, while there is an “inhibitory control” in the healthy brain, which does not give in to these temptations. In the addicted brain, this inhibitory control is compromised, making it difficult to resist.

Furthermore, CUD is associated with structural, functional and molecular alterations in the brain. “What are the biochemical changes in the prefrontal cortex that cause this lack of control? wondered the German and Canadian researchers.

A history of DNA methylation

Their research, published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, shows that CUD in humans leads to changes in the “methylome” of a subregion of the prefrontal cortex (Brodmann area 9), thought to be important for self-awareness and inhibitor control. “Since DNA methylation is an important regulatory mechanism for gene expression, the identified alterations in DNA methylation could contribute to functional changes in the human brain and, therefore, to behavioral aspects associated with addiction,” said co-author Eric Poisel, a doctoral student at the Central Institute for Mental Health in Mannheim, Germany.

The researchers then studied the DNA methylation signatures of CUD in human postmortem brain tissue from Brodmann area 9, because the method is invasive. Previously, studies had only been conducted in rats. Of the 42 (male) deceased donors, half had suffered from CUD.

Scientists examined methylation differences at 65,448 sites in the human genome, each time associating them with the presence or absence of CUD. Seventeen genomic regions were more methylated in donors with CUD than in donors without CUD, and the reverse for three genomic regions. “We were surprised to find that in our network analysis, changes in DNA methylation were particularly prominent among genes that regulate neuron activity and the connectivity between them,” Poisel pointed out.

Brain aging

Additionally, the researchers used DNA methylation models to measure the biological age of cells in Brodmann zone 9, which can be different from the chronological age depending on lifestyle, for example. “We found a trend toward greater biological aging of the brain in people with cocaine use disorder than in those without. This could be caused by cocaine-related disease processes in the brain, such as inflammation or cell death,” said lead author Dr Stephanie Witt. She believes more research with larger sample sizes is needed. to investigate this phenomenon.

(Claire Manière su Futura-Sciences del 02/18/2’23)

