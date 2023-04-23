ADUC – Article – Vaping cbd is more harmful than nicotine. Study

Vaping allows substances to be inhaled by heating without combustion. Technical ingenuity has developed since the first e-cigarette (2009) using nicotine and more recently liquid cannabis extracts. Cannabidiol (CBD) is now very popular, without the user necessarily being well informed that the production techniques use certain well-known respiratory toxins (formaldehyde, acrolein and benzaldehyde) as well as, for CBD which is more lipophilic than nicotine, substances more specific. Thus, the use of vitamin E acetate was implicated in the 2019 epidemic of severe lung injury (EVALI: lung injury associated with e-cigarette and vaping). The available studies are practically all dedicated to the effects of nicotine vaping. With regards to cannabis, existing work focuses on the consumption of burning cannabis.

T. A. Bhat et al. conducted an experimental study comparing the impact of nicotine and CBD on lung cells. To do this, mice were exposed to vaporization of nicotine and CBD in a chamber designed for this purpose. Lung inflammation was studied after the sacrifice of 10 animals by flow cytometry and histochemical techniques. On the other hand, human small airway epithelium cells were examined after direct vaporization of the studied substances.

From flow cytometry data, scores were established and cytokines and chemokines were measured. The study of broncho-alveolar lavage (BAL) allowed to evaluate the integrity of the lung tissues by analyzing the proteins on both sides of the alveolar epithelial barrier. Oxidative stress was evaluated by measuring the antioxidant potential of BAL by myeloperoxidase (MPO) assay. Special techniques measured cell cytotoxicity and apoptosis.

CBD causes more damage to the lungs and immune system

The main result obtained is that CBD causes more damage to lung and immune cell populations than nicotine. The consequences of oxidative stress are greater, marked by more extensive cellular immune infiltration after CBD than after nicotine. They observed an increase in perivascular lymphocyte and macrophage infiltration marked by a doubling of the MPO release rate. The antioxidant potential is more impaired and the integrity of the epithelial barrier more undermined by the vaporization of CBD which also amplifies apoptosis.

The authors conclude that vaporization of CBD in lung tissue has a more pronounced pro-inflammatory effect and cytotoxicity than nicotine, postulating that perhaps the effects of heat are more harmful on the additives added to CBD and/or that its lipophilic character is more aggressive. They recall the experimental field of the study by preventing (again) the extrapolation of the results to man. However, it would be illusory to assume, as some still do, that vaping is risk-free. Furthermore, considering CBD, this study raises questions about the use of cannabinoids for therapeutic use.

