Mezcal is no ordinary pet. Hundreds of years ago the Latin American indigenous group Nahuas believed that a hairless dog like himself, a Xoloitzcuintle, was a sacred creature capable of guiding its deceased master through the underworld.

Several people have gathered in Mexico City’s Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso in recent days for a meet and greet with Mezcal and three other “Xolos,” as these slender dogs are known locally. The dogs were at the museum of art and culture in order to raise awareness of the responsible adoption of Xolo puppies and promote the significance of the breed.

“Can I touch it?” a woman who works security for the museum asked, as she nervously put her hand to the dog’s head

“Absolutely! He loves to be petted,” said Nemiliz Gutiérrez, who looked after him for the day.

His sister and Mezcal owner, Itzayani Gutiérrez, leads a project to promote the breed.

By examining ancient codices and documents written after the conquest in 1521, experts have determined the religious relevance of dogs among Mesoamerican civilizations. This fact does not escape the sisters.

“We are privileged because we have among us some precious jewels of history that are a living cultural heritage,” said Itzayani, who also owns a playful Xolo named Pilón.

Experts have discovered that the Nahua believed these dogs represented the god, Xólotl, the twin brother of the deity Quetzalcóatl. While the latter personified life and light, the former was an effigy of the underworld and death. The Xolo, thought to be a creature capable of moving in the dark, was conceived as a guide for its owner’s soul after death, wrote historian Mercedes de la Garza in an article published by the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Burial sites found by archaeologists in central Mexico show the remains of men and dogs lying side by side, suggesting that Xolos may have been sacrificed during their masters’ funeral rites. It was thought to be a way the living could ensure that when the soul of their loved ones reached the river of the underworld, it could be reunited with its dog, mount its back, and cross together.

In the Nahuatl language, “Xolo” means “monster,” and while some don’t like the physical appearance of these dogs, many find them charming. Mezcal’s hairless skin is as dark as a shadow. When touched, it feels soft and warm. His teeth are rarely visible, as Xolos doesn’t bark much. Recently, he posed for photos like a movie star and bowed his head towards visitors who wanted to pet him.

Like its predecessors, Mezcal never loses sight of Gutiérrez, who is constantly petting the loving dog.

“Xolos are loyal by nature,” Gutiérrez said. “If one is adopted by a family, he will choose one member to stay with.”

The closeness between Xoloitzcuintles and their owners has also been noted by the Nahua, according to experts. To please the gods, some Xolo were sacrificed to spare the lives of their masters.

Dogs were killed in those ceremonies by extracting their hearts. This fact distinguished them from any other animal offered in sacrifice, wrote De la Garza.

Dogs are also a part of modern culture in Mexico and beyond. At least a couple of Xoloitzcuintles can be seen in Frida Kahlo’s paintings. A few others appear in the portraits in which the artist posed with her husband, the Mexican muralist Diego Rivera. Their love for these pets was shared by friend and art collector Dolores Olmedo, whose Mexico City home has become a museum and until recently she cared for a few Xolos for visitors to approach.

In 2016, the mayor of the capital gave the Xoloitzcuintle a cultural heritage credit and a year later, a charming Xolo named Dante, achieved worldwide fame after his appearance in the animated film “Coco”, which portrayed the adventures of a Mexican boy through the underworld.

Back in San Ildefonso, the Gutiérrez sisters hope more people will appreciate the significance of the race and help it thrive. Once thought by experts to be headed for extinction, Xolos can be spotted in the upper-class neighborhoods of Mexico City. Nemiliz Gutiérrez said some breeders sell the dogs for upwards of $3,500.

However, not all Xolos are in demand, especially the furred variety.

“Hardly anyone wants them,” said Gutiérrez, whose sister works to find nursing homes for all Xolos, regardless of their coats. Through this process, they enjoy sharing the historical significance of the race, when Xolos embodied an infinite love that was believed to transcend death.

(Maria Teresa Hernandez by Associated Press of 02/07/2023)