They grow in value and decline in volume. Thanks to the detection of the Istat (1) it can be seen that December’s retail sales reflect reality, ie the crisis: less people buy and sell and products cost more. And what is most striking is that the decline is due to the decrease in food products (-4.2%) not offset by the growth of other products (+1.9%). Yet December is the month of binge eating for the end of the year holidays… evidently we overindulged less or in a different way.

We are perhaps facing one of those uncommon cases in which the real statistics coincide with the perceived ones. Therefore, the bread that costs on average 20-30% more and the fact that a tea at the bar costs even double compared to the previous 1.5, are not only perceptions, but corrode our wallet.

In December, of course, it is still too early to blame the government which was just such, but if we look at what the same government did during the month of January, despite having to wait another month to find out with incontrovertible statistics, it does not seem to be strange if we believe that the situation has worsened (petrol prices, for example, which notoriously affect the supply chains of each product,,, and there is no reduction in gas that holds).

Well, we’re in the heart of the storm and we don’t know if we’re getting out of it. For now, let’s take note that the government is tearing itself apart and committing itself to 41bis and Sanremo while it is showering gifts to various corporations that should guarantee it electoral support (gas stations, taxi drivers, bathing establishments).