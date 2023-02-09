In times of militant self-defense groups, it is now time to also form the first nucleus of struggle against artists in the kitchen. The slogan, in Roman terms which is so fashionable, could be “arifatece magnà normal” while the group’s program would be centered on the removal from the kitchen of frustrated artists and creatives, experimenters of improbable mixes between the animal and vegetable worlds with some insane leap into the mineral world , thus finding on the menu things like “vegan seal liver with basically bipolar sauce of basil glazed with gold graffiti and Himalayan rock splinters”.

And the prose of the aforementioned menus? Exceptional, in a demented and perhaps casual language, in any case full of articles and precise but totally incomprehensible details. Why then does the menu have to go overboard on items like a genuine Calabrian goes overboard with chilli pepper? Mystery. In fact you can find, for example, “THE wildebeest knee with the incinerated rosewood leaf AT sunset on the hysterical crab tart” but why? We will never know. Quick fish from the Baltic says the menu which side dish it has: corn cake and then they serve polenta and cod, just to quote a genius who understood everything about us and not just about us. And instead you have to go around the courses as if you were in a botanical garden or a safari zoo, perhaps with wildebeest, kangaroo, zebra and hippo meat.

Home, artists, please. Cook for you. Give us back our grandmothers and their flavors at the most two or three times, according to true art which is marked by simplicity in all things. Garlic, oil and hot pepper. Pasta and beans. Cacio e pepe or precisely polenta and cod. Mozzarella and tomato. Rice and peas. Light and tasty fried foods that taste like fried food and do not require a direct transfer from the restaurant to the dry cleaners. Until when will these scraps of rehashed and badly digested nouvelle cuisine abuse us poor simple country boys, pissed off by the TV that has discovered a people who think only of eating despite being perpetually on a diet? For certain ladle artists, popularity necessarily passes through our nausea. Some time ago, in the throes of a moment of experimental madness, I ordered some gnocchetti di seris – perhaps God knows what that is – and potatoes with a hug of cabbage on a bed of cream cheese or I don’t know what else it was and other components not better identified. It wasn’t a dish. It looked more like an unauthorized gathering of ingredients. If we had been in the open, an intervention by the Celere to disperse them could not have been ruled out.

Then, after an hour and a half of waiting, a plate arrives with a handful of something wrapped in a cabbage leaf on it. Inside a dozen gnocchi drowned in a white and tasteless sewage in which some bewildered ham wandered, presumably letting himself be involved by team spirit by the company at the last moment, since he hadn’t managed to get included on the menu.

Enough. At home. Guillotine, Francesco Merlo would say. Simple things, perhaps from a piola or a tavern – ah the Bolognese Osteria del Tempo Perso – and then it is not the dish in real places that makes the restaurant but how it is cooked. In short, a few dishes but which are number 1.

But the tourist wants that, they say. Left-handed ox hooves in albino raspberry sauce with traces of weakened kamut and Icelandic orchid leaves, would in fact be the top to tell at the bar or to friends. And if it costs as much as a suite in a hotel on New Year’s Eve in Paris, absolutely better, and even better if the distance from your trusted gastroenterologist is consistent.

