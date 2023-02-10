What happened to the draft Law 1442 of 2014 on assisted sexuality for people with disabilities? Why hasn’t he been debated in the Senate, where he has been lying for almost ten years?Perhaps the answer can be found by re-reading the aberrant reaction of the Roman Catholic news agency which already in the days following the proposal forlaw ruled: “The perverse bill “Provisions on assisted sexuality for people with disabilities” is a child of the revolutionwhich in recent decades has undermined the moral and ethical foundations of our society. A revolution that starting from the famous motto “makelove not war” [fai l’amore e non la guerra, NDR] reduced sexuality to mere pleasure, separating it from procreation, and made man, equallyof the animal, a slave to its own sexual impulses and instincts.”

The bill offered no doubts:

“Every person should therefore have the opportunity, regardless of their disability, to make informed and responsible choices regarding their sexual health and to have adequate opportunities and means to make these choices”. “Many people with disabilities cannot independently maintain complete interpersonal relationships from a psycho-affective, emotional and sexual point of view because they are prevented by a condition of reduced self-sufficiency in terms of mobility and motility or because of a physical appearance far from the dominant aesthetic models and considered attractive In some cases there is the added impossibility of reaching autonomously satisfactory practices of auto-eroticism.

In the mentally disabled, the difficulty in experiencing the sphere of intimacy and sexuality fuels the loss of autonomy. These situations can produce

a state of emotional and relational marginalization. Add to these difficulties the persistence in our culture of the prejudice for which people

disabled are perceived as asexual, lacking an erotic dimension and without a desire for intimacy”.

“To this end, this bill establishes the figure of the assistant for the healthy sexuality and psycho-physical well-being of disabled people

or sex assistant. This operator, following a psychological, sexological and medical training course, must be able to help people with physical-motor and/or psychic/cognitive disabilities to live an erotic, sensual or sexual experience and to direct the better your own internal energies often discharged in a dysfunctional way in feelings of anger and aggression..”

Who, to every request from people with disabilities would say no? I assume none, for their every need we are at their complete disposal. We offer every technological solution, from the electric wheelchair to the domotic home, a 360-degree assistance that begins with the most basic requests, dressing, undressing, washing, eating, journeys of hope to places of prayer, most often abroad, all for make life easier for those in need.

Of all these rights, whose legitimacy no one would question, one is removed and woe to talk about it: it is sex. Yet it is a primary desire,

the need to cuddle, the desire to give a kiss, the desire to make love belong to every human being. When it becomes impossible to realize

an absolute desire, which inevitably in this case becomes a right, it is obvious to feel defeated. Our company puts itself at the center of everything

sex, in magazines, on television, in the commercials themselves, sexuality is often used and therefore the psychological pressure of the disabled

becomes even more unsustainable.

When the various national public newspapers broadcast the ministerial commercials of “advertising & progress” every sensibility is articulated except “that”, which then absurdly, the same commercial also raises awareness of the problems linked to the impotence of the so-called able-bodied. The same Catholic associations

are more sensitive to pilgrimages of hope than to the needs of the disabled, for this basic right they do not make themselves available, indeed, almost

they get annoyed only at the hint of the request, as if it were a whim.

After all, lust still remains a sin and the Catholic Church itself persists in the Italian social and cultural fabric as a model of values ​​and civilization. But the disabled person is not some sort of asexual angel. Abroad, sexual assistance for the disabled is a recognized figure, Denmark, Austria, France, Germany, Switzerland, to become assistants, training courses, diplomas of ethical behavior and agreed prices are set up and it is good to remember that when we speak assistance is also extended to women with disabilities.

Frankly, the Italian situation, compared to the culturally similar and geographically neighboring states with us, is poles apart, we must also humbly remember that sex, no matter how many revolutions have been made, always remains if not a taboo, certainly still a disturbing aspect, and that this often unacknowledged attitude is already an obstacle to the full realization of sexuality in normal people, let alone disabled people.

However, if abroad there is a certain number of men trained and regulated to offer sexual services to disabled women as well, gender equality has been implemented,

in our nation there is a clear difficulty in addressing sex education even in schools, even there it disappears, or better to say it shouldn’t appear.

In short, it must remain a private, hidden fact, something it is better not to talk about, the religious sheet in Italy covers every institutional level

and frankly disabled sex cannot and should not be or become a problem. The subject of sex for the disabled is a delicate subject that is not tackled willingly, it becomes difficult even to carry out a small investigation, but surfing the web you will find some testimonies, one particularly touching: the mother tired of seeing her son sad at the fact that 34 years old he hadn’t made love yet, who couldn’t have intercourse on his own, he asked his other son to check if a professional was available, because the first time is the first time and even if it won’t be like all those things that you read in the chocolate tickets is still an act of love towards the son.

It went as it should go, the mother never asked her son about the experience. This anecdote demonstrates how fundamental the help of parents is, the same mother says that discussing sexual activity with other disabled mothers generates embarrassment.

It is therefore necessary that the institutions and the Ministry of Health apply all those initiatives to favor the full development of the disabled person as well

from the point of view of the expression of sexuality, starting right from the bill mentioned above. Because today people with disabilities

they are perceived as asexual, lacking an erotic dimension and without a desire for intimacy, let alone claiming the same right to orgasm for women too. Isn’t all this a limitation of our society and a mere social disability?

Alessandro Giacomini, “Civil Rights” (Massimeno – Tn)

excerpt from L’Opinione dated 02/02/2023