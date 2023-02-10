A majority of Americans support banning all tobacco products, according to a new poll released by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Il survey, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventing Chronic Disease, asked 6,455 people nationwide, “To what extent would you support a policy to ban the sale of all tobacco products?” Just over 57% of respondents said they would support such a policy.

The findings are surprising given that few tobacco control groups and critical tobacco lawmakers are publicly pushing for a total tobacco ban. Instead, most legislative efforts have been directed at ban only flavored tobacco products. More than 360 localities have passed laws banning flavored products, according to data from the “Campaign for Kids Without Tobacco.” Only two locations — Beverly Hills and Manhattan Beach, California — have banned all tobacco sales.

Supporters of a full-scale tobacco ban have argued that the findings are proof that tobacco control advocates must push for such a change, which was once seen as radical.

“Public opinion is ahead of politicians and even public health on this issue,” said Ruth Malone, a tobacco industry researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, and editor-in-chief of Tobacco Control magazine. “We have to be bold and we have to be braver. There’s a lot of anxiety about asking for something bold like this.”

“Public health leaders need to have a backbone,” Malone added.

There is little data available measuring how Americans’ support for a wide-scale tobacco ban has evolved, though experts told STAT that available data suggests support for the policy appears to be growing over time.

A 1968 poll conducted on behalf of the tobacco industry, for example, found that only 13% of Americans believed a law should be passed banning cigarettes. A survey Gallup 2018 found that 25 percent of Americans surveyed believed smoking should be made completely illegal. Still, it’s hard to compare the results of that Gallup poll with new data from the CDC, which called for banning the sale of cigarettes, not making smoking illegal.

“This is a big change from a few years ago, when it was hard to find anyone willing to talk about ending tobacco,” said Robert Proctor, a history professor at Stanford University who has advocated ending the sale of tobacco products.

“I remember when we were labeled ‘prohibitionists,'” added John Banzhaf, a law professor emeritus at George Washington University who founded the anti-tobacco group Action on Smoking and Health in the 1960s.

The findings are also in line with recent surveys from other countries, which show considerable support for ending the sale of tobacco products, even among people who use them. A survey of 2015 found that nearly 50% of Hong Kong smokers supported a total tobacco ban. In an investigation of the 2018 in EU. 40% of smokers and recent quitters supported a total tobacco ban within 10 years. Meanwhile, a survey by the 2013 in New Zealand found that 46% of smokers supported a cigarette ban within 10 years.

New data from the CDC shows, however, that there is less support in the United States for banning all tobacco products among tobacco product users. Only about a quarter of current smokers surveyed said they would support a ban on all tobacco products.

The findings provoked a backlash from a public health expert who argued that while a ban on tobacco products would in theory improve public health, it would be impossible to implement.

“Bans don’t work. They never do, they never will, they never have,” said Jasjit Ahluwalia, a professor of medicine at Brown University. “Instead of banning it … why don’t we help people quit smoking? [e] why don’t we stop people from starting?”

The new poll also doesn’t ask respondents how they feel about banning different types of tobacco products, such as banning vaporizers — which generally carry fewer health risks — than banning combustible cigarettes.

“What do we mean by tobacco products?” asked Ahluwalia, who has supported that the Food and Drug Administration should authorize more e-cigarettes to help smokers quit combustible cigarettes.

The new poll also showed surprisingly broad support for banning menthol cigarettes, even among black Americans, the racial group that most commonly use these cigarettes.

The poll found that 62% of people polled supported a ban on menthol cigarettes, including 61.5% of Black Americans.

The FDA has proposed to ban menthol cigarettes because of advertising that the easier it is to start smoking, especially for young people, the more difficult it is to quit. Authorities released a plan last April to ban all menthol cigarettes nationwide. That proposal, which is currently in draft form, has yet to be finalized by the authorities and is likely to face a number of legal hurdles from the cigarette industry.

Robin Koval, CEO of the Truth Initiative, said the findings “should give the green light to the FDA and the Biden administration to move quickly to pass proposed legislation to ban menthol in cigarettes.”

(Nicholas Florko, Start, 02/02/2023)