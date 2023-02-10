(ed – In this article, the author analyzes and observes the British market: a stimulus so that even the most expert and interesting readers can do the same in their area and in general. Of course, British society is a teacher and much more attentive than ours to the relationship with pets, but in addition to learning and treasure them, we do not underestimate important and well-organized stimuli and initiatives that also flourish in Italy … just look).

—————

Anyone who has a pet will know how much happiness they can bring to life. Pets are part of the family which is why, as someone who shares your life with a companion animal, it has been so hard to hear about the thousands of people who have had to give up their pets due to the cost of life crisis. life.————–

Along with rising energy prices, interest rates, rents and mortgages, the cost of caring for a dog is almost doubled since 2019. Second Battersea Dogs & Cats Homethe average figure is now around £2,000 a year – the price of pet food, healthcare and insurance have all risen.

Pets4Homes, a pet classifieds site, recently found that 8% of pet owners are considering “giving up on their friend.” There RSPCA reported a 25% increase in the number of “dropouts” from 2021 (10,519) to 2022 (13,159). Cats Protection also saw an 18% increase of cats abandoned by their owner, while Dogs Trust received a “record 50,000 delivery requests” last year.

Of course, circumstances change. When COVID hit and people were cooped up in their homes — bored, lonely, and anxious — it seemed like the perfect time for a new pet. In the UK only, approx 3.2 million households have bought a pet during the pandemic. Dogs were the most popular (in 57% of these households), with cats ranking second (38%).

But with demand for pets now back to pre-pandemic levels, smaller animal rescue centers are feeling the strain. Second the All-party Parliamentary Dog Advisory Welfare Group, dog rescue in the UK is in a “never seen before state of crisis”.

The statistics back it up. The most recent report of Pets4Homes UK Pet Industry Report found that 42% of rescue centers were at 100% occupancy in 2022, up from 22% in 2019. Of these centers, 26% reported “financial reasons” as the most common one people give away their pets – with older people and middle-income people particularly affected.

If you’ve been making an effort to provide for your pets, hopefully these money-saving tips and support initiatives will help you.

1. Change food

The price of pet food has increased tremendously, so it’s worth shopping and looking for cheaper brands. Second “Which?” dry pet food is “usually the cheapest”, buying in bulk can reduce monthly costs and switching brands could save around £80 a year for an average sized dog and £100 a year for a cat.

With dry and wet food, supermarket own brands are generally good value for money. The RSPCA has an excellent counseling centre on cost of living and suggests mixing your pet’s regular food with a cheaper brand to stretch it further.

2. Support VAT-free foods

A survey of owners commissioned by the Dogs Trust in October 2022 revealed that nearly a quarter (23%) say the rising cost of dog food is their biggest concern when it comes to looking after their dog. This led to the charity asking the government to remove VAT from pet food. This 20% cost reduction could make a big difference, and more public support could help make that happen. So why not write to your local MP to ask for their support?

3. Visit a food bank

Il Trussell Trust supports a network of over 1,200 independent food banks in the UK, each providing emergency food and support. Many include pet food as part of this. The RSPCA Pet Food Bank projectsupported by the Pets at Home Foundation (a charity set up by retailer Pets at Home), collects pet food donations and delivers them to food banks.

Recognizing that ‘no one should have to choose between feeding themselves or their pets’, the animal welfare charity Blue Cross it also runs pet food banks and works with various organizations around the country.

It’s worth seeing if there’s one near you as more and more are popping up, like the Pet Food Bank Service in South Wales, which started in 2018 and has since supplied more than 136,000 meals and pet items. All of these centers offer support and also welcome donations.

4. Consider insurance

Pet insurance is still widely seen as a privilege. It’s an added expense but can potentially save thousands of pounds in vet bills. L’Association of British Insurers reported that the average dog premium policy was £274 a year in 2021, while the average claim was £848. Several options are available, including low-cost ‘accident only’ insurance for as little as £5 per month.

5. Veterinarian

payment plans can help pay for spay or worm, tick and flea treatments can save money in the long run by preventing future health conditions. Some vets offer monthly payment plans to spread the costs, while charities like PDSA e Blue Cross provide low-cost or free veterinary care for families who meet certain financial requirements.

Cats Protection also offers financial assistance for the sterilization of your cat, while Dogs Trust offers discounted dog behavior training.

Ultimately, if possible, it’s important to keep people and their pets together during the cost-of-living crisis. In addition to safeguarding the welfare of both humans and animals, this will help reduce the financial burden on animal rescue centers and the number of healthy, hospitable animals being euthanized unnecessarily.

(Daniel Allen – Animal Geographer, Keele University – su The Conversation del 09/02/2023)

