The growing attention, by policy makers and institutions, to the recognition of civil rights and the fight against sexual and gender discrimination has led to a growing need for data on LGBT+ people. As Marco Terribili explains to us, in recent years various statistical surveys have been conducted on this population in many countries, facing many methodological and definitional difficulties.

Internalizing the concepts of sexual orientation and gender identity in quantitative analysis

Statistics, demographics and social research are called to be increasingly attentive to the concepts of sexual orientation and gender identity that circumscribe the LGBT+ population. It is easy to understand how these concepts can be difficult to transpose into the quantitative context of a socio-demographic survey. Measuring the phenomena, especially the discriminatory ones, on the LGBT+ population is a methodological problem faced, in the last twenty years, in many different ways, by various national statistical institutes, ministries and private research institutes. What all these studies have in common is the inclusion of questions about sexual orientation and gender identity in massive population surveys. Several countries, for example, have recognized same-sex couples in their national census. However, this type of recognition of the phenomenon is only partial because it excludes all those LGBT+ people who are not in an officially recognized relationship.

International experiences in the field of statistical surveys on LGBT+

Every international quantitative experience on issues related to LGBT+ people has had its strengths and weaknesses, and has contributed to the development of the quantitative study of this population. The following table summarizes the most significant survey experiences on the LGBT+ population conducted in various non-European countries.



Official statistics has responded positively to the emerging demand for data on the population’s sexual orientation and gender identity, and it has done so thanks to the use of sociological concepts, typical of gender studies and queer studies, which have helped to conceptualize the questions and the observed phenomena.

How many people are non-heterosexual in Europe? A question that is losing importance

In Europe, the European Commission, already underlined in 2011, the importance of having “more and better data, particularly at institutional level, to draw definitive conclusions on the distributional outcomes of social protection reforms”. However, if the European Union, and many of its satellite institutions, have made considerable efforts which have led to an increase in the volume and quality of LGBT+ data, on the other hand, individual European countries are still working hard on some of these issues: national surveys struggle to comprehensively investigate gender identity and sexual orientation, and confidentiality issues have often hampered the work of statistical institutes and other quantitative research centres.

In this context, individual European countries have gradually abandoned the idea of ​​estimating the percentage of LGBT+ people in the overall population, to focus on the extent of public opinion attitudes towards the LGBT+ community: the magnitude of virtuous attitudes of inclusiveness, and those negative for homophobia, have become more interesting, both for policy makers and for national statistical institutes, than the absolute number of non-heterosexual and/or non-cis-gender people.

At the national level, Istat has conducted a series of surveys, aimed at individuals and businesses, collaborating with the National Anti-Discrimination Office (UNAR) with the aim of providing a cognitive framework on LGBT+ people and a measure of the entity of the phenomena of discrimination against them. A reality emerges in which diversity management tools for LGBT+ people are still little used by Italian companies, in which even the involvement in initiatives on LGBT+ issues aimed outside the company is still very limited: data from Istat and UNAR , published in 2020, say that only 15.4% of companies with at least 50 employees have formalized adherence to the principles of non-discrimination and inclusion in one or more internal documents (code of ethics, charter of values, policy documents) of LGBT+ workers, with a percentage that reaches 34.1% for the largest companies, with more than 500 employees. Furthermore, only 1.9% of companies have envisaged a professional diversity and/or inclusion management figure, who also deals with inclusion and the fight against employment discrimination for LGBT+ people. Firm size is confirmed as a significant factor: it goes from 1.3% for firms with between 50 and 499 employees to 10.6% for those with at least 500 employees.

There is still a long way to go for a full understanding of the social dynamics affecting LGBT+ people, but what has been done so far is highly encouraging, and seems to confirm that only a more complete knowledge of the phenomena can help institutions to promote effective social policies, inclusive and firm fight against discrimination on grounds related to gender identity or sexual orientation of individuals.

to know more

(Marco Terribili on neodemos from 02/10/2023)