140 appeals (1) are pending before the Tuscany Administrative Court filed by the concessionaires of bathing establishments who oppose the return to the state property of the beaches they have been occupying illegally for years, in defiance of the European Bolkestein directive which provides for assignment by tender. The story is known and fascinates all the defenders of the electoral niche of this government and beyond. The legislative decision will not arrive quickly: the vote weighs on the issue two days ago in the budget and constitutional affairs commissions, which gives the green light to the extension until 31 December 2024 and gives five more months for the delegation on the mapping of the beaches (the alchemy that governments have invented to buy time, pass the electoral deadlines, get the votes of these squatters while continuing to promise the impossible).

The Tuscan administrative justice, during the inauguration of the judicial year, let it be known that it had decided to lend a hand to the squatters: “The hearings have not been set because the rumor has been circulating for some time but if we decided now these cases would be useless sentences”, says the president Roberto Pupilella (1): better nothing than sentences that could have rejected the appeals and vindicated Bolkestein, denying the reasons of the legislator. So much for the separation of powers which, in this case, manifests itself as one giving a hand to the other.

This means that, once the extension has been approved in Parliament, no reference to right/duty by justice, for the next 2023/2024 seasons, the illegals will continue, with national and not European legitimacy (until when the fines, which we taxpayers will all pay ?) to charge umbrellas and deck chairs at stellar prices, having blocked any competition which, as everyone knows, brings down prices and increases quality.

Consumers pay, good law pays, legality pays, all towards the collapse of institutions and trust which, at the moment, is expressed in the abandonment of electoral participation and not only, the increase in tax evasion, and the delivery to our children of a rotting society, justice and economy.

