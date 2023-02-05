Being in the right place at the right time by chance. This is what happened to the government of our country when yesterday evening Arera confirmed that January bills fell by 34%. We have been hit by a riot of declarations to signify the competition for who is better to take the credit for this drop, all obviously in a derogatory key towards previous governments.

But things are different

With the price drop in the TTF (Title Transfer Facility), Amsterdam’s virtual market of reference for gas trading in Europe, we were able to cut bills by 34.2%, after the 23% increase of December.

The gas market, for a country like ours, depends only on what happens beyond the Alps where – and this is the only important aspect – Italy also participates.

The government has acted well with the 21 billion of the budget to reduce the specific damage, but it has done it in a way that is too sectorial and, essentially, an end in itself. It has not devised and implemented measures to deal with the impact of these increases on the whole economy. Tips of iceberg were:

– the non-renewal of the suspension of excise duties on petrol, so as to set a hand on the composition of the final price (currently with excise duties at 70%);

– absence of tax reductions especially for the cost of labour.

It is here that we see whether a government lives from day to day or invests in the future. The impression – and some certainties – is that it is happening more attention to the corporations and their powers of mobilization of the squares (bathing resorts, tax evaders and producers of the so-called “made in Italy”, for example) than to consumers. Greater attention to those who then, in the complicity of measures of dubious health value (food labels) and economic value (POS, cash, amnesties), are a harbinger of consensus.

