These people don’t give a damn about consumer health. They are only interested in the presumed votes of the wine producers’ corporations and the national-popular esteem they believe derives from it.
No one has ever died of cannabis, while there are deaths of wine, and even many… but since cannabis is illegal, there are no industries to defend, so it’s good to show the male jaw by claiming that young people are defending themselves, etcc… those same young people (and others) who die in road accidents and various diseases thanks to alcohol (including wine), not cannabis.
1 – appeal for the legalization of Article 31
2 – leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, the Hon Alfredo Antoniozzi
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW