Cannabis has also arrived at the Sanremo festival (1), so the devil unleashes the ignorance and hatred that characterizes culture and information on the subject. The same people who for weeks have been opposing the hypothesis of wine labels to remind them that it can hurt, now engage in hypocrisy, schizophrenia and falsehood in the face of cannabis (2). The leitmotif is the usual: cannabis hurts, kills, scars, tears apart, corrodes, makes you ugly, etc. The usual falsehoods galore that clash with the claims that the same people, when it comes to wine, deny that can happen the same with alcohol.

These people don’t give a damn about consumer health. They are only interested in the presumed votes of the wine producers’ corporations and the national-popular esteem they believe derives from it.

No one has ever died of cannabis, while there are deaths of wine, and even many… but since cannabis is illegal, there are no industries to defend, so it’s good to show the male jaw by claiming that young people are defending themselves, etcc… those same young people (and others) who die in road accidents and various diseases thanks to alcohol (including wine), not cannabis.

1 – appeal for the legalization of Article 31

2 – leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, the Hon Alfredo Antoniozzi