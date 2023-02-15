The European Parliament has established it stop the production of internal combustion engine cars from 2035 . Unfortunately, the strong opposition on the part of the exponents of the Italian government immediately began: for various reasons, not least that of employment (1).

The same reaction was recorded when the Industry, Research and Energy Committee of the European Parliament approved the proposal to revise the EU directive on the energy performance of buildings. It is also good to remember the opposition to hypotheses of warnings on bottles of wine on the dangers of excess alcohol to which the government has responded with subsidies for the production of alcohol. Last but not least the ostracism ad European food labels of immediate health understanding.

Il message of our government is clear: everything must remain unchanged, nothing must change, given that the exchange relationship with the various corporations has been consolidated: “evil Europe attacks our perfect lifestyle and production, we are the best in the world”.

We are probably only at the beginning, we will see more. Polluting cars today.

An obvious path at a time when the EU has set priorities for ecology (green deal) which, between now and 2035 (in 12 years!) also has a very long lead time for every single State to proceed with the industrial, commercial and consumption conversion of vehicles.

The situation is serious and Italy is assuming a major responsibility against the changes. After the postponements of the blocks to fossil fuel production due to the gas supply crisis (for example, the priorities given to the temporary installation of regasification plants), it is instead important to go much faster as far as possible, especially when decisions depend only on internal political will to the Union. It is not clear, otherwise, what and when there should be these ecological choices to block the environmental degradation that we endure every day for the wrong choices made up to now (with the addition of wars and earthquakes).

What we understand is that the government does not want to look beyond its nose, not invest in the future but only in a present that can guarantee continuity of power, ignoring (even out of ignorance?) the very high costs to pay.

1 – automotive supply chains where 250,000 people work

