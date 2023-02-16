One in three prisoners in Europe suffers from mental health problems, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said in a new report.

While European prisons have managed adequate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic for inmates, concerns remain about weak mental health services, overcrowding and suicide rates, the report noted.

“Prisons are integrated into communities, and investments made in the health of incarcerated people become a community dividend,” said Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, Regional Director, WHO Regional Office for Europe. “Incarceration should never become a sentence of ill health. All citizens have the right to good quality healthcare, regardless of their legal status”.

Monitoring of 600,000 inmates

The second report on the state of health in prisons in the WHO European Region provides an overview of the performance of prisons in the region, based on survey data from 36 countries, where more than 600,000 people are incarcerated.

The results show that the most prevalent disorder among inmates is mental health disorders, affecting 32.8% of the prison population.

Set up in 2016 to address the lack of information on prison health in the region, WHO’s European Prison Health Database identifies areas that need attention. It also monitors the health of people in prison in order to evaluate institutional health systems, thus feeding health services as a whole.

“When prisons are cut off from the mainstream healthcare system, local communities can be hardest hit,” warned Dr. Kluge.

Suicide, overpopulation

The report draws attention to several areas of concern, including overcrowding and lack of mental health services, which represent the greatest health need among incarcerated people across the region.

Conducted in 2021, the survey took a look at 2020 as the world grappled with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The most common cause of death in prisons has been suicide, with the rate much higher than in the general community, according to the report.

Furthermore, the results show that one in five EU states report prison overcrowding, which has various negative health consequences.

The report suggests that alternative non-custodial measures be considered for crimes that do not pose a high risk to society and for which more effective measures exist, such as alternative treatment for drug use disorders.

Necessary alternatives

Carina Ferreira-Borges, WHO Regional Advisor on Alcohol, Illicit Drugs and Health in Prisons, says helping people released from prison reintegrate into the community and access health can reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

“The prison overcrowding issue highlighted in this report is an important reminder of our over-reliance on incarceration and the need to find alternatives,” he said.

“Ministries of Health play an essential role in protecting the fundamental right to health. This report highlights the value of a health and human rights-based approach to dealing with offenders, providing important insights into specific steps that can be taken to improve our systems, for people in prison and for society as a whole.” .

WHO is advocating for greater involvement of ministries of health in the delivery of health care in prisons in the region.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe has been working on prison health since 1995, establishing the world‘s only prison health programme, which aims to monitor and provide evidence to inform the development of corresponding policy and legislative frameworks.