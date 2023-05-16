ADUC – Health – Article

While some public health experts have expressed concerns that marijuana legalization could fuel an increase in the use of tobacco products, a new study concludes that state-level cannabis reforms are mostly associated with ” small, occasionally significant long-term declines in tobacco use.

The researchers found “consistent evidence” that the adoption of state recreational marijuana (RML) laws led to a slight increase in cannabis use among adults — between about two and four percentage points, depending on the data source — but tobacco has not followed that trend.

If the apparent displacing effect of cigarettes from marijuana through legalization were extended nationwide, it could result in health care cost savings worth more than $10 billion annually, the study concluded.

“We find little empirical support for the hypothesis that MRLs increase net tobacco consumption, measured across a broad range of combustible tobacco products and [sigarette elettroniche]”, they wrote. “Rather, the preponderance of the evidence points to small, occasionally significant long-term declines in adult tobacco use.”

Authors from Bentley, San Diego State and Georgia State universities published the findings in the Journal of Health Economics last month, calling the report “the first to comprehensively examine the impact of recreational marijuana legalization on tobacco use.” “. The study is based on federal data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) and the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH).

At a time of growing public support for cannabis legalization, the researchers write, ‘public health experts have taken a more cautious approach, urging more research to evaluate the health benefits and costs of marijuana use, as well as to understand the potentially unintended consequences on other health behaviors.” Some have expressed fears that the reform could lead to the “renormalization” of smoking, potentially reversing nearly half a century of decline in cigarette use.

Cigarette smoking rates have declined dramatically since the Surgeon General’s first report in 1964, with rates among adult males falling from 55% to 16% and female smoking rates declining from 35% to 12%. “While the causes of these declines are the subject of much debate,” the study acknowledges, “most public health experts seek to preserve health gains.”

The authors of the new studio acknowledge that their analysis of NSDUH data shows that legalization has “a (largely) statistically insignificant 0.5 to 0.7 percentage point decline in tobacco use,” which includes cigarettes, pipe tobacco, smoke and cigars. “However, this null effect masks the small delayed tobacco effects of MRLs. Three or more years after the adoption of a RML, we find that adult tobacco use declines by about 1.4 to 2.7 percentage points.

Looking specifically at cigarette use, they continue: “Again, while the overall treatment effect is relatively small… three or more years after the RML goes into effect, we find evidence of a statistically significant decline from 1 .1 to 1.3 percentage points in cigarette use among adults”.

To verify, the study also analyzed the states that legalized cannabis earlier than others. “The findings,” he says, “provide some support for the hypothesis that tobacco use has declined in many early adopter states, particularly Colorado and Washington, which are also the states that have seen major increases in marijuana use after RML is enacted.”

The researches said that reductions in tobacco use in legal states are “primarily concentrated among men and for MRLs that are accompanied by open recreational dispensaries,” findings they said are “consistent with the hypothesis that recreational and tobacco can be substitutes for some adults”.

The paper notes that the potential health care cost savings from replacing cigarettes with cannabis “could be substantial.”

“[O] Our estimates suggest a reduction in smoking prevalence by as much as 5.1 million, translating into tobacco-related health care cost savings of approximately $10.2 billion annually,” he concludes.

Since most states with legal cannabis passed medical marijuana (MML) laws for the first time, the study notes that it is possible that “RML effects could be confused with the long-term effects of MMLs,” especially at the light of the delays states often see between the legalization of medical cannabis and the start of legal sales.

Analyzes of the PATH data, meanwhile, have yielded similar conclusions. “Consistent with the NSDUH, we find no evidence that RML adoption significantly increased combustible tobacco or e-cigarette use in the previous month,” the authors write. “While the estimated delayed effects are positive in most cases for the use of cigarettes, cigars, and all combustible tobacco products, the effects are uniformly less than 1 percentage point, often less than 0.5 percentage point, and not statistically distinguishable from zero to conventional levels. “

Additionally, the study found “no evidence that RML adoption significantly increases the initiation of tobacco products among core nonusers or reduces cessation among core tobacco users.”

However, legalization was associated with a 1.2 to 1.3 percentage point increase in the joint use of tobacco and marijuana, which the researchers said was primarily attributed to “marijuana initiation among the subpopulation of individuals who they already used tobacco before the policy change”.

According to a Gallup poll released last year, now more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes. An October Monmouth University poll, meanwhile, found that most Americans believe that alcohol and tobacco are more dangerous than cannabis.

And a federally funded study released earlier this year found that CBD it could help reduce nicotine cravings and help people quit.

(Ben Adlin su Marijuana Moment del 15/05/2023)