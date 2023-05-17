ADUC – Health – Article

In recent days, a Rai3 TV show, Report, has addressed the issue of food labels due to Italy’s opposition to the Nutriscore project, contrasting it with its system, Nutrinforme. The first is an algorithm, already in use in various European countries, which evaluates the dangerous contents for health of each specific product; the second, the Italian one, is the percentage list of the products contained.

The Government subsequently intervened recalling its opposition to the Nutriscore (3). And so far it would seem there is a comparison on scientific grounds…. but the problem is instead only political and economic.

To the independent scientific bases on which the Nutriscore is based, the government opposes an indeterminate list of scientific researches based on one in particular, that of Federalimentare. The president of this Confindustria association is the owner of the Ferrero company, in the front line against Nustriscore because its flagship products (Nutella for example) would not be considered healthy at all.

The government statement states that “These systems (Nutriscore ed)… are based on algorithms that are not sufficiently transparent, easily influenced by economic interests and in any case based on limited and often inappropriate evaluation parameters”.

This is said by those who base their policy on Federalimentare research and, above all, in addition to saying it, they do not specify what the negative aspects of Nutriscore would be.

It is confirmation of a basic prejudice, also common to previous governments, that the “Made in Italy”, which does not come out very well for some of its leading products, is good by definition. We doubt that, contrary to what the government says, there is a defense of production rather than the health of consumers. And in fact, not surprisingly, it is the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty who is dealing with the matter at government level rather than the Ministry of Health.

We will see how this affair will end up when, for example, the European Commission has to decide on a common policy.

In the meantime, we note that the issue has become economic rather than health and consumer information. With the aggravating circumstance that the advocates of “Made in Italy” healthy by definition, making themselves a screen of their own institutional authority, pretend to have who knows what proof of truth in hand.

Here the video on Aduc’s YouTube channel

