ADUC – Health – Article

Any juridical reflection on psychedelic therapies would seem, in our country, to have a quick and prompt solution: it cannot be done. A wall of prohibitions and tabulations make a new approach to psychedelics unthinkable at first glance. After all, there is no doubt that psychedelics carry the stigma of a recent counterculture past that is difficult to forget. So difficult, that – deliberately? – the events that preceded the moment of the prohibition are ignored, the many laboratory researches started in the 50s and 60s, the first promising therapeutic applications, the first encouraging scientific results which even then had convinced doctors, chemists, researchers of the potential of using the molecules in question.

But then the well-known events, the ’70s, the prohibition, the generalized fight “against drugs”, the cultural stigma and, alas, the end of the research programmes. The inexorable and international tabulation has classified them as substances of possible abuse, and – above all – prohibited as psychotropic or hallucinogenic.

Yet in recent years there has been a dramatic increase in scientific articles that reopen the technical-scientific debate on end-of-life and mental health therapies, precisely on those so reviled substances. And there is no shortage of countries which, trusting and relying on science, offer citizens the fruits of the first (or rather the first of this new season) research and applications, inserting psilocybin and other substances, in special experimental protocols and not only, the real and their own therapeutic pathways. Canada, for example, has recently introduced the use of psychedelic therapies in the treatment of drug-resistant depression, such as compassionate care.

And from us? Is it possible to hypothesize the introduction of as many therapeutic possibilities? And if so, through which routes? With which normative references?

In Italy, the very legislation that prohibits it (law 309/90) also contains those “cracks”, those exceptions to the rule, from which the therapeutic possibilities mentioned above start.

Cracks that have opened up in recent years, initiated by end-of-life achievements and which have resulted in affirmations of new rights, in particular of three rights, requested requests:

1. the right to choose on one’s end of life, on when to die, in the face of morbid events with unfortunate outcomes. In the face of an immature debate that pitted living (taking on the therapeutic destiny, even when excessive, proposed by doctors) or dying (accelerating the process of death because it was painful or undignified). It has been replaced by another broader, more mature one, which takes its cue from the numerous scientific medical possibilities that have gradually been refined, on how to live the time of one’s death and on how to accompany the dying before the event, resisting the temptation to hasten his or her own demise. Hence the evolutions, first of civil disobedience, then of jurisprudential affirmation, finally introduced with full rights into current law, in the field of living wills up to assisted suicide, and in the field of “palliative care” (L.219/2027 ), i.e. active treatments which do not directly aim at defeating the incurable disease, but which support the patient and his family with psychological, pharmacological, support and social-health network interventions, integrated and multidisciplinary assistance. With the aim of accompanying a better possible death, with everything that this means for each of us.

2. The right to be free from suffering, as far as possible. And it is the reflection on suffering and pain that has allowed the introduction of protocols of a sweet death, think of deep sedation, always at the end of life, and access to medicines intended for pain therapy, medicines containing active ingredients otherwise forbidden. Consider, for example, the use of opiates, derivatives of coca, cannabis. Pain therapy has also been accepted in the same law 309/90 on drugs, the same which provides for their classification and prohibition, through the important attachment (attachments 3 and 3 bis to the table). When psychedelic therapies become drugs, or similar industrial products, they will well find space precisely in these tables, of “special” use with respect to the general prohibition. In other words, a law, a choice by a legislator, will not be needed, but a technical-scientific choice. In other words, a Ministerial Decree will be needed, not a parliamentary debate exposed to the media influences that we all know. In addition to a pharmaceutical company (even foreign) that has successfully passed the goal for access to markets.

3. The right to hope for a therapy that has not yet been approved, through the use of the tight links of compassionate care. And it is here that psychedelic therapies can find space right now, waiting for the rest of the world to supply us with validated and marketed psychedelic drugs.

It is the doctor and patient therapeutic alliance, you carry forward good and well-founded therapeutic reasons, before the Ethics Committees, AIFA and in ministerial and non-ministerial medical-scientific contexts and tables. Compassionate care finds its legal source in European regulations and in Italian applications (EU Reg. 726/2004 and DM 7 September 2017) and provides for the initiative of doctors and patients convinced they can benefit from the use of products for that specific pathology, not yet pharmacologically approved.

These are demanding and frontier routes, with numerous practical difficulties, but possible and legally protected.

The affirmation in the last twenty years of the right to choose at the end of life, the right not to suffer or suffer as little as possible, and the right to hope (right to try) in experimental therapies, have paved the way to this new reality of care. Now it’s up to the courage of the front lines, doctors, patients, scientists and researchers, and lawyers where appropriate, to make them come true.

