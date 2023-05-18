ADUC – Health – Article

The Municipality of Florence has decided to assist night-time urban security with stewards, operating on Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm to 2am in areas considered to be at risk.

“A team of stewards specially trained to prevent disturbing situations for people who frequent the nightlife squares … an element of control of the territory and of reassurance of the fundamental community also thanks to the constant connection that these professionals will have with the municipal police and the coordination of the police.”said Mayor Dario Nardella (1).

According to the councilor for public safety, Benedetta Albanese, it is about “a larger design of participatory security”. And in unison the commander of the brigade, Francesco Passaretti: “a project of integrated security which will see all the police forces present in the area engaged in synergy with the precious collaboration of the stewards” (1).

We have a doubt: but aren’t there already the traffic wardens? Despite the harsh languageparticipatory security, integrated security), we understood that it is something like the watchmen that, if they detect any problems, they have to call their older cousins, the ones in the real uniform, for public order to be re-established. And in the meantime that the cousins ​​call, the messy situations continue to exist and get worse…..

of the series: but isn’t this service the ordinary one of the police, with all the powers they have of immediate intervention and therefore with greater guarantees of safety for everyone?

At present we have only understood one thing, that these ladies and gentlemen stewards should be fashionable, in English of course, so the Municipality looks cooler.

“Stuff for nails”, they say in Florence.

