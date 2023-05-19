ADUC – Health – Article

The Municipality has announced that the initiative will start in September “Firenze TPL+” which provides for cost reductions for the use of public transport by residents (1). The goal is to reduce CO2 emissions. An excellent initiative, but it should overcome two obstacles:– the bad service, apart from the tram, which Autolinee Toscane offers in the city today: missed rides and lack of information– who pays?

For the quality of the service we trust the administration which would not be new to point out the flaws of the current situation. The occasion of this initiative would be a good opportunity for more peremptory requests to the current manager.

The initiative would be possible thanks to European PON Metro funds reserved for the Municipality of Florence and “generic” municipal funds.

It is well known that among the revenue expected by Palazzo Vecchio for 2023 there are more than 90 million from fines for infringements of the highway code (out of a total of over 800 million in general revenue). Just as we know that in 2022 the fines imposed by the Municipality were over 400% compared to 2021. It is good that the proceeds from fines are used for transport policies, and therefore we also think the same in our case.

If this is the case, we are very worried, given that the serial fines (the basis of these 90-odd million) that the Municipality imposes to raise cash, when challenged before the judge, are always cancelled. And, in addition to the increase in unpleasant and illegal policies that the administration implements to achieve and increase its objectives, we also add the concern that the funds for this environmental protection and welfare initiative will then run out.

