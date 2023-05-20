ADUC – Health – Article

Public creditors are postponing the collection of debts, while the list of private creditors such as bank loans and bills for energy and telecommunications services is getting longer.

Concerns are postponed in a tragic moment, but they are not cancelled. How will the people involved do tomorrow? The only certainty of tomorrow are higher debts than they had before, to be added to those of a newspaper which will be much more expensive because of reconstruction.

We believe it is appropriate not only to postpone debts, but to immediately treat them for what they are, “war damage”. War unleashed not by the incompetence of the affected citizens, but by the authorities who have not done what they should have done.

In this case, it should be remembered that the Emilia-Romagna Region has returned to the State (in 2021-2022) 55.2 million euros not used on a loan of 71.9 min for watercourse maintenance. Maintenance that worked where it was done: for example, in Modena where the expansion tanks on the Panano and Secchia were built, there were no floods. In Parma the floods did not occur on the Parma stream but on the Baganza where the tanks had not been built (1).

What has happened and is happening is due to specific shortcomings of the administration. That one must take charge not only of the public reconstruction but also of the debt situations of the victims of one’s carelessness. Bills, bank debts, various taxes must indeed be suspended, but in order to then be paid by the administration. Region, Municipalities and State are starting to organize on the matter. Otherwise, today’s victims will also be tomorrow’s victims, when it will be much more difficult to remedy.

