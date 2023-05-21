Home » ADUC – Health – Article
The Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, never ceases to amaze us. Note hers protests against food labels based on the fact that the “made in Italy” is healthy regardless. Note his utterances against whoever is allegedly operating for the ethnic replacement of the Italians. Note your attempts to recover from this Nazi/fascist theory (as the government web says) saying that commitment is needed for the defense of Italianness.

Not knowing how to continue with these statements of his, today he produced another: “investing in that lineage to which we belong as Italians” (1).

So… we Italians belong to a lineage. Which must be defended and nurtured, given that births in the peninsula are declining, despite the fact that a demographic explosion is underway in the world that worries everyone, except our minister and his cronies. According to the minister, the Italian lineage would in itself be fundamental to guaranteeing policies to feed the desperate who are born without controls in the rest of the world. Oil, wine and parmesan against world hunger, Lollobrigida seems to tell us (2); and if someone ventures, for example, that to feed the desperate it would be appropriate, also given the disastrous current environmental impacts of the production models in force, also the production of synthetic meat and the use of insect flours… open up, horror and crime on the whole terrestrial orb (3).

Our minister is, in his goodness, a fascist… and here we would have said everything… but we ask him to practice a sense of proportion while avoiding ridicule. Also because he is still one of our ministers, whom we respect and that he is our interlocutor… even if we thought he was only for agriculture, while now he is also the minister of stock…. Shame on anyone who thinks wrong

NOTE
1 – “We have an uneven demographic decline in the world: in the last 20 years the world population has grown by 2 billion; if anything, we have the problem of understanding how to feed them. In Italy, however, there is a demographic decline” and “to reverse this trend we need to invest in the lineage to which we belong as Italians, therefore our model of civilization must be defended, with a welfare associated with this model”. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, in his speech at the first congress of Noi Moderati underway in Rome. (Italpress)
2 – the minister would probably also add spaghetti and tomatoes, but he is probably unaware that the former are of Chinese origin and the latter are American.
3 – it is an expression, a universal crime, that the government is about to launch against the so-called practice of rented wombs. Many are wondering what a universal crime is, apart from some important religions where sin and crime are the same thing…

