ADUC – Health – Article

Donations are dutiful and necessary to help the institutions in the forefront of aiding the ongoing flood in Emilia Romagna. Of course, there is public money, but it is obvious that it cannot be enough to deal with the ongoing tragedy.

Paying close attention to those who donate (there are also dishonest people on these occasions), it is also necessary to pay attention to the medium used to donate, the bank, because they too sometimes “forget” that they are part of the community and continue to be companies for profit.

There are many institutions and non-profit and charitable associations involved in the collection, the general advice we give is to check before giving the definitive ok to the transfer whether or not the specific commission is foreseen and, if not, do not proceed and choose another institution.

We ran tests on a few bank accounts and institutions advertised for donations and these are the results:

– Municipality of Faenza“Flood emergency donation 2023” IT20V0627013199T20990000808 . Fee required from 1 euro upwards (depends on your bank)

– Municipality of Imola“Flood emergency donation 2023” IBAN IT91J0503421002000000005271 . Fee required from 1 euro upwards (depends on your bank)

– Mirror of Italy Foundation, “Per l’Emilia Romagna” Iban IT82F0306909606100000176056 . No fees

– Emilia Romagna region, “Emilia Romagna flood” Iban IT69G0200802435000104428964 . No fees

– Province of Modena, “Emilia Romagna flood” IBAN IT52M0200812930000003398693 . No fees

Here the video on Aduc’s YouTube channel

