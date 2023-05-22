ADUC – Health – Article

As more states and countries legalize cannabis for non-medical use, the evidence on how legalization policies affect cannabis use and other substance use remains inconclusive and contradictory. This review aims to summarize recent research findings on the impact of recreational cannabis legalization (RCL) on the use of cannabis and other substances among different population groups, such as youth and adults.

Recent discoveries

Recent literature reports conflicting results regarding changes in the prevalence of cannabis use after RCL adoption. Most studies found no significant association between RCL and changes in cannabis use among young people in European countries, Uruguay, the United States, and Canada. However, some studies have reported increases in cannabis use among youth and adults in the United States and Canada, although these increases appear to predate RCL. Additionally, there was a marked increase in pediatric unintentional ingestion of edible cannabis products after legalization and an association between RCL and increased alcohol, vaping, and e-cigarette use among adolescents and young adults.

Summary

Overall, the effects of cannabis legalization on cannabis use appear to be mixed. More monitoring and evaluation research is needed to provide long-term evidence and a more complete understanding of the effects of RCL.

(Current Opinion in Psychiatry, March 28, 2023)