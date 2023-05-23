ADUC – Health – Article

Chocolate sales have exploded in recent months. As the cost-of-living crisis bites, consumers are increasingly looking to chocolate as a simple, affordable treat.

The most important ingredient in chocolate are cocoa beans, which come from plants grown in the tropics. About 70% of the world‘s cocoa comes from West Africa. The countries of Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Ghana are two of the largest producers.

Satisfying the world‘s insatiable appetite for chocolate has come with a huge environmental cost, as West Africa’s incredibly rich and diverse rainforests are cleared to make way for cocoa plantations.

My research and that of my colleagues, published today, sheds new light on the problem. By generating a new high-resolution map of cocoa growing areas in Ghana and Ivory Coast, we found that the cocoa production area is really huge and can be associated with up to 37% of forest loss in protected areas.

The price of growing cocoa

The forests of West Africa’s Upper Guinea have been classified as a “global biodiversity hotspot,” due to their exceptional concentrations of plant and animal species found nowhere else on Earth. But much of this forest has now been destroyed.

Since 1950, Côte d’Ivoire has lost up to 90% of its forest cover and Ghana has lost 65%. Cocoa has been the main driver of this deforestation, along with other crops, mining and logging.

But the exact contribution of cocoa plantations to the problem is not well understood. This is partly due to the lack of an accurate, high-resolution map of cocoa growing areas.

Without a map, we don’t know where the chocolate we consume comes from. In particular, we do not know whether the cocoa was grown in previously forested areas, or even illegally in protected areas.

What we have done

We set out to determine the location and extent of cocoa plantations using artificial intelligence (AI).

We used a type of artificial intelligence known as a “neural network,” which allows computers to recognize and predict patterns in data. When a neural network is trained on satellite images showing different land uses, it can apply this “understanding” to identify the same land uses in satellite images of other geographic areas.

In our study, we trained the neural network to recognize cocoa plantations in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. We did this using satellite imagery, along with the known locations of more than 100,000 cocoa plantations.

We then tested the accuracy of the information provided by the neural network, involving field teams to confirm the results in 2,000 random locations on the ground.

This combination of advanced technology and hard work in the field has allowed us to create the first high-resolution map of cocoa production in all of West Africa. And what the map tells us is worrying.

What did we find

We found that the land area devoted to cocoa is huge, comprising over 7 million hectares of plantations in both countries. The result is far higher than the official figures, up to 40% in the case of Ghana.

Additionally, much of the cocoa plantation area exists in large areas of what was once native forest. And more than 1.5 million hectares of land destined for cocoa production are located in protected areas.

Deforestation in protected areas is a major global problem. Given where we found cocoa growing and where forest loss was observed, we estimate that over 37% of deforestation in protected areas may be linked to cocoa production in Côte d’Ivoire. For Ghana, the figure is 13%.

How do we fix it?

Our map demonstrates the huge role cocoa could play in the destruction of West African forests, including protected areas.

This is a complex problem with no easy fix. Cocoa is grown by about two million farmers, mostly small-scale, who typically live below the poverty line on less than US$1 a day. Expanding their cocoa plantations into forests is one way farmers and their families can maintain or improve their livelihoods.

To solve this problem, we need to help farmers run existing farms more productively and sustainably. Greater law enforcement is also needed to safeguard protected areas. Both will require government and corporate action.

More money from chocolate sales should go to the farmer. And consumers may also be paying more for their chocolate.

Only certain changes on all these fronts will preserve the remaining forests of Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.

(Wilma Hart – Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Queensland -, su The Conversation del 22/05/2023)