ADUC – Health – Article

Concerts, shows, entertainment , sporting events… all pleasant occasions that should make those who attend them happy but which, for those who promote them, are an opportunity to strengthen their image and, consequently, increase business

In the coming months, Plenitude, that is Eni, will inundate us with festivals, concerts and events in Italy and Europe. Plenitude/Eni is that of gas and also of electricity, that – like all the other operators – of the bills that keep us damned because we are unable to pay them. Above all for gas, which despite the wholesale market of raw materials is declining, the prices of the bills are always on the rise, with an enormous impact on all products, favoring an enormous increase for inflation in recent months.

Everyone does what they want with their money. But allow us to ask a question: is it really necessary that in a country battered by the energy crisis, instead of trying to contain prices as much as possible, the major companies in the sector earn so much – the Plenitude/Eni concerts in our case – who decide to invest to earn more? It is not that, for example, our legislators should encourage companies to earn, but make them do so, not in such a broad way, to the point that the government has done by approving the so-called bill decree in these very hours, which it prefers to have system charges on energy bills rather than, perhaps, increasing taxes on these companies which, earning so much, invest in sponsorships and events to earn even more.

We wonder if the government is working more for companies than for consumers.

Here the video on Aduc’s YouTube channel

